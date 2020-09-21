These 10 Products Replaced My Professional Waxes and Haircuts During Quarantine
Among the many aspects of my life that have changed since March this year, my beauty routine is one that’s had to adapt the most. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, I spent about $100 a month on hair removal: My go-to salon charges about $60 for a Brazilian bikini wax and $25 to clean up my brows — and that’s before tip. On top of that, I also paid approximately $120 every three months to get my split ends clipped and layers trimmed (luckily for my bank account’s sake, I haven’t colored my hair since college).
But for the past seven months, I’ve had to fend for myself when it comes to face and body hair removal, and I’ve adapted my haircare regimen to compensate for the fact that I’m not sure when my next professional cut will be. Thanks to a few key products, the transition has been pretty seamless, and I’ve actually managed to save quite a bit of money in the process. I’ve built a toolkit of tweezers, trimmers, serums, and masks that (almost) give me that just-walked-out-of-the-salon glow.
While some salons have reopened, I’m honestly not ready to venture back into one, so I’m planning to maintain my home beauty routine for the foreseeable future. If you’re also looking for ways to keep up your regular hair removal and care regimen at home (and save a little money in the long run), keep scrolling to take a look at the beauty products I’ve treasured this year — from a simple pair of tweezers to a custom hair serum that keeps my split ends in check.
Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezer
Revlon’s tweezers are a simple but game-changing tool to have at home. I try to limit myself to only cleaning up stray hairs every once in a while — to prevent accidentally overplucking my brows — but these tweezers provide great grip and are sure to last. I’ve had mine for years.
Conair Satiny Smooth Precision Trimmer
When tweezers just won’t cut it (quite literally), I turn to this battery-powered trimmer to tackle larger patches of facial hair, including between my brows and on my upper lip. It won’t last as long as a wax, but it gets the job done far quicker and with much less pain.
Billie The Razer Starter Kit
When I’m not going au naturel, I prefer waxes to shaving my pubic area, but if I must use a razor to clean up my bikini line, I’m glad to have my Billie razor on hand. It provides a close shave and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Plus, you can set up a subscription to get razor refills sent to you on a regular basis so you’re never without a fresh blade.
Billie The Shave Cream
To make my shaving experience even better, I use Billie’s shave cream on my legs and bikini line. It has a creamy texture that stays on and actually helps the razor glide smoothly across the skin, rather than foaming up and washing away instantly like some others do.
Alleyoop Spot Me
This all-in-one product is as versatile as it is cutely packaged. I use it as a spot treatment to soothe the ingrown hairs and bumps that inevitably pop up after I shave my pubic area, but you can also use it on any other blemishes on your body. I’ve tried it on zits and ingrown hairs, and while it won’t immediately eradicate either, it noticeably reduces redness and leads to a quicker recovery time. The popular serum is currently sold out on Alleyoop’s own site, but you can still buy it on Ulta.
Alleyoop Smooth Operator
Although I never opted to wax my legs pre-pandemic, I’m including this new moisturizer in this list because it provides the same silky smooth texture on my legs post-shave that I can only imagine you’d get from a professional wax. It contains Vitamins A, C, and E, along with jojoba oil to hydrate skin and smooth stubble all over.
Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo
I started using this shampoo in March, and it’s my new favorite. It leaves my fine hair feeling voluminous and fresh, and I’m convinced that it’s helped keep my split-end-prone strands healthy and strong.
Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner
Of course, the Ouai shampoo works best in tandem with its corresponding conditioner for fine hair. This formula uses keratin and biotin to strengthen hair, while hemp extract and chia seed oil nourish strands. I find that my naturally wavy hair is much easier to comb through after using this conditioner in the shower.
Function of Beauty Custom Hair Mask
I was a fan of this custom hair mask long before the pandemic, but I’ve never been more grateful to have it than I am now (and these past few months). It’s a deep conditioning treatment meant to be used about once a week in the shower. You can customize the formula to meet your specific hair needs, but no matter your texture, length, or goals, the final product will moisturize and hydrate hair with the help of natural ingredients like argan oil and sake extract.
Function of Beauty Custom Hair Serum
Another custom-made product from Function of Beauty, this serum keeps my frizzy hair in check. I apply a few pumps to the ends of my damp hair after getting out of the shower a few times a week. It contains argan, jojoba, and sunflower oils to protect strands and provide shine.
While I’m looking forward to the day when I can comfortably get a professional wax and hair cut once again, these products are tiding me over (and helping me save some cash) until then.