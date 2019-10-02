The Best Foot Creams for Dry, Cracked Feet — According to Reviews

Chances are, you own several moisturizers, creams, and lotions to address dry skin on your face and body. As for your feet? Well, they tend to be shoved into boots once the cold whether hits and forgotten about until sandal season comes back around.

But while you may not be able to *see* dry, cracked heels depending on your choice of footwear — they can be super unpleasant and painful. Luckily, there are countless soothing and moisturizing creams out there to address not just dry and itchy feet, but also soreness and achiness, too.

Not sure which one to choose? We sifted through reviews to bring you the absolute foot creams out there — discover the one that will help your feet find relief. (Want top-notch results? Consider exfoliating your feet first to allow for maximum absorption.)

