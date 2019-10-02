The Best Foot Creams for Dry, Cracked Feet — According to Reviews
Chances are, you own several moisturizers, creams, and lotions to address dry skin on your face and body. As for your feet? Well, they tend to be shoved into boots once the cold whether hits and forgotten about until sandal season comes back around.
But while you may not be able to *see* dry, cracked heels depending on your choice of footwear — they can be super unpleasant and painful. Luckily, there are countless soothing and moisturizing creams out there to address not just dry and itchy feet, but also soreness and achiness, too.
Not sure which one to choose? We sifted through reviews to bring you the absolute foot creams out there — discover the one that will help your feet find relief. (Want top-notch results? Consider exfoliating your feet first to allow for maximum absorption.)
O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream
It may not look super pretty on your bathroom shelf, but this stuff gets the job done. Fans claim that this cream works basically overnight, soothing cracked heels and moisturizing extra-dry feet. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "It goes on creamy, but not greasy. It soaks in fast so you can wear sandals soon after you apply it. This cream has no fragrance at all. Nothing. It's wonderful."
Aveda Foot Relief Moisturizing Creme
This moisturizing treatment is made with exfoliating fruit acid, as well as jojoba and castor oils that work to soften and smooth dry feet between pedicures. It's also great at multitasking: "You can also use it on hands, elbows, or wherever you have a little roughness for some exfoliation and moisture," one reviewer on the brand's site said.
Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Foot Cream
This lotion from Gold Bond gives rough feet a boost with the addition of vitamin E, a skin-restoring ingredient that is known for soothing and treating dry skin. One Amazon reviewer said the cream is "perfect for cracked heels," adding "after a few days of use, you will start to notice a difference."
L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream
One Dermstore shopper said using this shea butter — hello, moisture! — and lavender oil cream was "love at first use," noting: "It's not greasy and leaves your feet feeling soft and moisturized. I will never waste my time or money with any other products. This one is the best I have ever tried."
AHAVA Dermud Intensive Foot Cream
This cream packs a three-part punch to help squash dry, rough feet: Dead Sea mud reduces inflammation and helps to soften skin; jojoba oil locks in moisture; and vitamin E provides a healthy dose of moisture. "Yes, yes, yes! This definitely changes the appearance and texture of your feet," one fan wrote on the brand's site. I actually feel like I have pretty feet now." Sold.
Miracle Foot Repair Cream
Stop itchy, dry feet with this cream, made with organically-grown, pure aloe vera leaves. Known for its soothing properties when it comes to sunburn or skin irritations, aloe vera can do the same for your feet, nixing cracked and irritated skin. One Amazon reviewer called the treatment "life-changing" and a "godsend."
Miracle Heel Stick with UltraAloe
All the benefits of a foot cream, without the mess. Run this heel stick over cracked and dry feet to reap the benefits of soothing aloe, moisturizing shea and cocoa butters, and cooling tea tree oil. "'MIRACLE' is an understatement. O-M-G," one Amazon reviewer gushed.
Soap & Glory Heel Genius
This "better than a pedicure" foot treatment works double-time, leaning on fruit acids, like lemon and orange, to smooth and exfoliate feet, while also packing in a dose of moisture with allantoin and macadamia oil. One Ulta reviewer wrote: "This stuff is amazing! You literally see a difference in a couple days. I've never found another product like it. I love it. I highly recommend."
Probelle Advanced Total Foot Cream
This cream includes peppermint, tea tree oil, and aloe vera, to provide instant cooling and soothing — plus vitamin E, jojoba oil, and shea butter, so you know it's mega-hydrating. (Goodbye itchy, sore, dry, and cracked feet.) It's no wonder one Amazon shopper said she will purchase the cream "forever."