Best Flat Iron: ghd Platinum Professional Performance Styler

Use ghd’s Platinum Performance Flat Iron once, and expect to enter a long-term relationship. Unlike the drugstore brand flat irons or even hair tools in the same price range we tested, ghd’s featherweight design spares us of arm cramps and can always be relied on to heat up to 365°F in a mere 20 seconds. This is why we’ve coined it as our pick for Best Flat Iron (which, as any curly-haired girl knows, is no small declaration).

BUY: ghd Platinum Performance Flat Iron, $249; sephora.com

The iron’s curved plate edges make it simple for everyone from pro hairstylists to novices to style hair with a smooth, sleek finish, loose curls, or bendy, undone waves. But, best of all, the iron does all of the above while staying at a consistent temperature that prevents breakage and dryness. When good hair days are guaranteed, why waste your precious morning hours using another flat iron?

VIDEO: Get That Look: Beachy Waves

Wins for: Ease of Use, Efficiency, and Design

Noteworthy Features:

20-second heat-up

Wishbone hinge for more control

One-inch plates with high-gloss finish

Six intelligent sensors that keep 365°F temperature consistant

See the rest of InStyle's 2017 Best of Tech picks here.