The Best Eyebrow Growth Serums on the Market

Eyebrows are arguably one of the most important features on our faces. One small change in the shape or even the height of the arch can drastically transform the way you look. That's why many of us spend part of our mornings filling in the tails or drawing on hair-like strokes on the inner corners. We've even tested out more permanent techniques like eyebrow extensions and microblading. But investing in an eyebrow serum could help you put your eyebrow stencils, powders, and falsies to rest for good.

There are several formulas that are filled with nourishing and active ingredients that stimulate hair growth. We've gathered our favorites below, which include proteins that strengthen each strand of hair and essential oils that add moisture.

VIDEO: The Most Natural Way to Fake Full Eyebrow

You won't see results overnight, but—with any good thing—it's going to take time. And consistency is key. Find the perfect one for your budget ahead.