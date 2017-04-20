The Best Eyebrow Growth Serums on the Market

Courtesy (5)
Alexis Bennett
Apr 20, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Eyebrows are arguably one of the most important features on our faces. One small change in the shape or even the height of the arch can drastically transform the way you look. That's why many of us spend part of our mornings filling in the tails or drawing on hair-like strokes on the inner corners. We've even tested out more permanent techniques like eyebrow extensions and microblading. But investing in an eyebrow serum could help you put your eyebrow stencils, powders, and falsies to rest for good.

There are several formulas that are filled with nourishing and active ingredients that stimulate hair growth. We've gathered our favorites below, which include proteins that strengthen each strand of hair and essential oils that add moisture.

VIDEO: The Most Natural Way to Fake Full Eyebrow

 

You won't see results overnight, but—with any good thing—it's going to take time. And consistency is key. Find the perfect one for your budget ahead.

1 of 8 Courtesy

RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

This serum acts as a conditioner to revitalize thin eyebrows. All you need is one thin coat during each application to really see results.

$58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum

Shiseido’s potion is a bestseller in Asia. And we can see why since the product deeply absorbs into roots to nourish each hair and even the skin.

$35 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Rapidlash Eyebrow Enhancing Serum

Here’s an option that can be found at your local drugstore, and you only need to apply it once a day.

$30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Neubrow Skin Research Laboratories Brow Enhancing Serum

Not even the damage from over-plucked brows can stop this formula from working. It includes vitamins, peptides, and keratin to leave you with healthier looking eyebrows.

 

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Ardell Brow & Lash Accelerator Treatment Gel

Ardell is one of our favorite brands to turn to for faux eyelashes, and it's also a great option when you're on a mission to grow out your eyebrows on a budget.

$5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum

You can use this vitamin-infused formula on both your eyelashes and your eyebrows. Not only does it minimize breakage, but it also repairs each strand from environmental damage.

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Neubrow Skin Research Laboratories Brow Enhancing Serum

Not even the damage from over-plucking brows can stop this formula from working. It includes vitamins, peptides, and keratin to leave you with healthier looking eyebrows.

 

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

VegaBrow Volumizing Serum

Here’s an option that’s formulated with vegan ingredients. A combination of zinc and biotin work together to help you achieve healthier brows within two weeks, according to the brand’s clinical studies.

 

$80 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!