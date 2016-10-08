The Best Essential Oils to Fight Acne – And How to Use Them

If you’re saving your stash of essential oils for stress-relieving aromatherapy exercises, you’re missing out on a potential beauty breakthrough. Certain oils can act as potent antiseptics, anti-inflammatories, and anti-bacterial ingredients, says green guru Tata Harper, founder of her eponymous line of skincare products. “Some oils can even be more powerful than their synthetic counterparts.” Keep this in mind if you have oily, acne-prone skin. If you haven’t visited the world of oils in your attempt to smooth your complexion, you might want to consider this picks from Harper. But keep in mind, “essential oils are very concentrated; they need to be diluted before using,” says Harper. She reommends mixing about 3-6 drops of essential oil per ounce of carrier oil (like jojoba or coconut) for sensitive skin, and about 6-10 drops per ounce for normal skin. Here are three oils you might want to consider adding to your regimen if you’ve been dealing with breakouts.



Turmeric

Great for those swollen red bumps , “It helps reduce inflammation, minimize redness, and flushes away surface impurities from skin,” says Harper. You can find this potent antioxidant in Harper’s purifying mask ($65; tataharper.com)



Carrot

Think of it as mother nature’s retinol. “It’s a rich source of beta carotene and vitamin A, making it great for both blemish-prone and aging skin,” says Harper. If you’ve had flaking with synthetic versions, try switching to carrot oil instead as it is hydrating. Boost your moisturizer with a couple of drops (we like Odacite Wild Carrot Serum Concentrate, $55; odacite.com). “Use sparingly, though, during the day, as it can give skin a slightly orange tint,” says Harper.



Clove

Reach for clove oil to prevent whiteheads, "it is antibiotic and antiseptic,” says Harper. Mix a few drops of clove into a carrier oil or try Harper's blend in her Purifying Cleanser ($62; tataharper.com). “It can reduce inflammation and prevent the spreading of bacteria,” says Harper.