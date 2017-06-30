12 Canadian Beauty Brands You Need to Know

Courtesy, Getty
Erin Lukas
Jun 30, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Drake, Justin Bieber, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aren't only Canada's only dreamiest exports. Along with being responsible for some of our current pop culture crushes, the country also has a number of beauty brands that are worth the potential custom and duty charges. Or you know, making a trip North to score some new products and indulge in a feast of poutine and ketchup chips while you're at it.

With an emphasis on green ingredients and multi-purpose formulas for the lazy girl in us all, from shampoo to highlighters, if you're sick of all of the current brands and products in your bathroom and makeup bag, there's a myriad of new products waiting to become your new faves.

O Canada, indeed. Keep scrolling to see our favorite Canadian beauty brands that are worth having on your radar.

VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Ilia 

While this Vancouver-based makeup brand only uses certified organic bio-active botanicals and has enough covetable products to fill your makeup bag. Its illuminator has a dewy finish that when applied to the high-planes of your face, gives off the best lit-from-within glow. 

MUST-TRY: Ilia Illuminator. 

Ilia $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Consonant Skincare 

Green beauty enthusiasts will love this line of all-natural skincare products. The moisturizer is a lightweight cream that hydrates complexions without leaving behind a greasy film. 

MUST-TRY: Consonant Skincare Ultra Moisturizing Organic Facial Cream. 

$21 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Annabelle 

Although Annabelle is known for its color cosmetics, do not sleep on its eye makeup remover pads. The oil-free pads are soaked with a micellar solution that removes even waterproof mascara in one sweep. 

MUST-TRY: Annabelle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover Pads. 

Annabelle $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Nudestix 

Whether or not you're of the millennial generation like NUDESTIX's founders sisters Taylor and Ally Frankel, you'll love how low-maintenance your routine can be thanks to their line of multi-use makeup sticks. There's an emphasis highlighting natural beauty with its range of neutral shades.  

MUST-TRY: NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil. 

Nudestix $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

RMS Beauty 

When Vancouver-born makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift started her non-toxic line RMS Beauty, she brought the green beauty movement to Hollywood. With clients like Miranda Kerr, Swift's line has gathered a loyal customer base that keeps growing. While RMS Beauty's Illuminzer may be a fan-fave, the Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation is another cult-favorite. The lightweight, hydrating cream melts in to complexions to cover blemishes and imperfections.

MUST-TRY: RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up Concealer/Foundation. 

RMS Beauty $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Vasanti 

The focus of this line founded by three sisters and their childhood friend is products that give you that bright glow we're all after without weighing you down as well as cosmetics with shades that are inclusive of diverse skin tones. Vasanti's purifying foaming facial cleanser wipes away oil, dirt, and makeup without stripping skin of its essential oils. 

MUST-TRY: Vasanti Detox Nutrient-Rich Purifying Facial Cleanser. 

Vasanti $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Marcelle 

Although it's one of the OG Canadian beauty brands, Marcelle was an early adopter of incorporating K-beauty trends into its products. The BB Cream is a dermatologist-approved, multitasking formula that comes in eight shades so a wide-range of skin tones can find benefit from its tinted corrector. 

MUST-TRY: Marcelle BB Cream Beauty Balm. 
 

 

 

Marcelle $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Bite Beauty 

It's not only Bite Beauty's impressive color range that's earned the brand its loyal fan base. The line of lip products are enriched with nourishing and restorative benefits that are all natural and organic. One of its most recent launches the Multistick, has a creamy matte finish that can easily be blended onto lips, cheeks, and eyes, for a monochromatic makeup look. 

MUST-TRY: Bite Beauty Multistick. 

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Live Clean

Live Clean's haircare product line is formulated with 97% renewable and sustainable plant-based ingredients. To repair dry, over-processed strands, lather up with the brand's hydrating Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo. 

MUST-TRY: Live Clean Coconut Milk Moisturizing Shampoo. 

Live Clean $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

F. Miller 

Toronto's Fran Miller's line of oils, lip balms, and mists are free of additives, and all housed in minimalist packaging that's begging to be 'grammed. Her Facial Oil is a blend of botanical oils, herbal extracts, and antioxidants that does it all from nourishing, firming, and clearing breakouts. 

MUST-TRY: F. Miller Facial Oil. 

MUST-TRY: F. Miller Facial Oil. 

F. Miller $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Province Apothecary 

The brand's holistic approach to skincare may mean that its products are void of harsh, artificial ingredients, but that doesn't make them any less effective. We don't like playing favorites, but we're obsessed with the Eczema Healing Balm, a blend of calendula and zinc. The formula soothes itchy and irritated dry patches, but also doubles as an acne mask that heals blemishes without drying out your skin. 

MUST-TRY: Province Apothecary Healing Eczema Balm. 

Province Apothecary $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

The Ordinary

We don't know what we love more: the fact that The Ordinary's serums are clinical formulations that aren't packed with any unnecessary potential irritating ingredients, or that all of the line's products ring in at under $20. 

No wonder the brand, who's under the Toronto-based DECEIM beauty company, has already established a huge cult following. 

MUST-TRY: The Ordinary Advanced Retinoid 2%.

The Ordinary $10 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!