The Best Blow-Dryers 

Courtesy (2)
InStyle Staff
Aug 05, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Musicians have the Grammys and actors have the Oscars. For beauty products, earning a spot in InStyle’s coveted beauty awards is the industry pinnacle.  With over 100 winners in 2016, these contenders are carefully chosen and vetted by the industry’s top experts—dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists, and manicurists. With a process that takes over six months, we begin sending out super detailed (and long!) surveys in October and then tally up the results. As our beauty closet begins to fill up, we interview our pros to find out why they really love these products and why they deserve some real estate in your makeup bag. There's nothing like a good blowout. If it were up to us, we'd always make a trip to the salon for the pro-treatment, but sometimes our schedules just don't allow for it. Luckily, with the help of a great dryer you can still get the same style at home. These three blow-dryers will give you a salon-worthy blowout every single time. 

 

1 of 3 Courtesy

Best Overall Blow-Dryer

"Good things come in small packages," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins of this mini wonder and we can't help but agree. If you obsessively follow beauty pros and red-carpet regulars, then we know you've spotted this mint green mini all over your social feeds. When time is money, speed is king. "The airflow is super strong and wicks away moisture in the hair so it allows you to create a faster blowout," says Hawkins. And we don't just mean that it's speedy on fine strands. You can dry even the coarsest sections of hair quickly with a few passes of air from this tool," says pro-stylist Chuck Amos, who has used it on Uzo Aduba's hair, among others.

It also has special features like the cool shot button and the ion function., says L.A. hairstylist Bridget Brager who works with Kate Bosworth. She suggested setting a blowout by using the cool shot to set strands. Also worth trying? Flip on the ion function to further help smooth strands, says celebrity hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins.  

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000.

Harry Josh $300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Best Inexpensive Blow-Dryer

Its price tag can save you a few bucks—or a hundred of them (hair-dryer sticker shock: It happens). The tool gets superhot and has powerful airflow, notes pro-stylist Bridget Brager. And it produces the results you get from a professional machine, says celebrity hairstylist Christophe Saluzzo. His tip? Use the nozzle to direct the stream when you want to work by sections (which you should do to get the smoothest, sleekest styles). The collapsible style also makes this dryer easily portable and travel friendly.

But the most important part?  "It’s lightweight and it dries strands quickly so so you can give yourself a blowout without getting achy arms," says Brager. We can already see our blowout bar expenses being slashed in half.

Conair Infiniti Pro Hair Dryer. 

Conair $35 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Best Eco-Friendly Blow-Dryer 

 Sure, air-drying might fly sometimes, like when you're on vacation. But for those times when you need to whip out the power tools, this crazy-strong dryer will work fast—and do so without driving up your electric bill, says pro-stylist Chris Lospalluto. Made from recyclable materials, this environmentally friendly dryer delivers just as well as it's professional counterparts. The ceramic model also emits negative ions to help zap frizz and flyaways so strands are left smoother.

With 4 temperatures and 2 heat settings, this dryer can also work on various hair types, whether you claim to have 7 strands, or 700. And you can also hold onto your wallet, this investment delivers more than 2000 hours of drying time.

Parlux 3500 Ionic and Ceramic Blow-Dryer. 

Parlux $225 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!