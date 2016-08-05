The Best Blow-Dryers 

"Good things come in small packages," says N.Y.C. hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins of this mini wonder and we can't help but agree. If you obsessively follow beauty pros and red-carpet regulars, then we know you've spotted this mint green mini all over your social feeds. When time is money, speed is king. "The airflow is super strong and wicks away moisture in the hair so it allows you to create a faster blowout," says Hawkins. And we don't just mean that it's speedy on fine strands. You can dry even the coarsest sections of hair quickly with a few passes of air from this tool," says pro-stylist Chuck Amos, who has used it on Uzo Aduba's hair, among others.

It also has special features like the cool shot button and the ion function., says L.A. hairstylist Bridget Brager who works with Kate Bosworth. She suggested setting a blowout by using the cool shot to set strands. Also worth trying? Flip on the ion function to further help smooth strands, says celebrity hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000.