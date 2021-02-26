Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Welp, 2021 hasn't been off to the best start. But over here we're still trying to keep the faith.

With vaccine rollouts across the country already underway, we're crossing our fingers that the light at the end of the tunnel is going to start shining a little bit brighter as the months push forward.

But in the meantime, as we continue to decay on our couch, some old reliables and a few newcomer beauty products have helped to keep us smelling fresh, evened out our complexion after a maskne attack, and left our hair noticeably shinier (even on Zoom video).

All of our favorite products from February, ahead.

Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor

Kosasport Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant

I've tried dozens of natural deodorants at this point, and have been largely disappointed by most. While I obviously expect to still sweat (due to the aluminum-free formulas), it would be nice if I also didn't stink. But finally (finally!), I've found one that gets the job done. Kosasport's Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant uses the magic of the chemical exfoliant to balance out the pits' pH. This basically creates an environment where stinky bacteria can't thrive. And I know they're not lying because I used the fragrance-free variety and it worked like a charm. The formula also helps to eliminate ingrown hairs and discoloration (thank God) while aloe and hyaluronic acid help keep the area moisturized.

La Mer The Concentrate

To know me is to know I stan La Mer. And the brand's cult-favorite concentrated Miracle Broth doesn't disappoint. With the recent arctic vortex that ever so rudely decided to visit New York City over the past few weeks, my eczema has been flaring up around my nose. Luckily, The Concentrate said, "Not today, Satan!" After applying it to the affected areas a few nights in a row, my skin was back under manners — and all was right again (at least when it came to my face).

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum

One of the main (and many) reasons why I hate winter is because it makes everything dry — including my face. However, this hyaluronic acid serum completely flipped the script. I put this one before my vitamin C serum (hey, BeautyStat) and my moisturizer. The result? Plump, supple skin all day long.

Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

Anomaly Shine Conditioner

I don't say this very often, but I'm really impressed with this conditioner from Priyanka Chopra's new haircare line. With nourishing ingredients like murumuru butter and jojoba oil, along with a thick, rich texture, it's moisturizing enough for thicker hair like mine, but it's not too heavy for finer textures. The conditioner definitely delivers on shine, but I also can't get over how soft and smooth my hair feels once it's dry – even when I skip leave-in conditioner.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Extra Shot Caffeine Concealer and Foundation

I love that this product combines two makeup steps in one. While I don't always wear foundation, some days I want a little extra coverage without adding another layer of makeup to my face. Enter: Marc Jacobs Beauty Extra Shot. The creamy formula is great for concealing zits and dark spots or quick all over coverage, thanks to the doe foot applicator. Ingredients commonly found in skincare like caffeine, oat extract, and coconut moisturize skin and help to keep Extra Shot crease-free.

Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser