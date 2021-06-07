9 Beauty and Wellness Gifts Your Dad Will Love for Father's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Any day is a good day to celebrate your dad, but if your family celebrates Father's Day, it's the perfect opportunity to show your pops a little extra love.

But let's face it, not every dad is easy to shop for.

So if you have one of those dads who seems to already have it all, we're here to share that 1) they don't and 2) we've got you covered — at least in the beauty department. 'Cause even if your dad isn't into makeup, or he's the kinda guy who will wash his hair, face, and body with the same cleanser, everyone deserves to feel pampered now and again.

Here, we share 9 beauty and wellness gifts for every type of dad out there.

SOSS OG Beard Growth Essentials

For the bearded dad

If your dad has an OG beard, or is just looking to grow out his facial hair, this is the product set you want to get in front of him. Once he's got it in his hands, tell him to use the Stimulating Beard Butter one to two times a week, and the Moisturizing Beard Soufflé daily to reap all the buttery soft bearded benefits.

Humanrace Routine Pack

For the dad with a minimalist skincare routine

Pharrell's skincare line Humanrace has been consistently sold out since it dropped, but good news: it's back. So if you've been looking for the perfect set of products to level up your dad's skincare game, this is it. This simple three-step set includes a powder cleanser, a light chemical exfoliant, as well as a beautiful, rich moisturizer beauty editors have been raving about. Expect your dad to be glowing with regular use.

Molton Brown Re-Charge Black Pepper Shower Gel & Candle Gift Set

For the dad who needs a little me time

This pandemic has been rough on everyone — including your dad. So why not give him a spa-like experience that he can enjoy at home? This bath and shower gel plus candle set is the perfect way to give the special guy in your life a relaxing, sensorial experience without having to step foot outside.

Dermalogica Active Clay Cleanser

For the one-and-done dad

If you're dad's the type to be a bit lazy when it comes to skincare, feel free to slide this cleanser into a gift bag and call it a day. With a dual-action formula, kaolin clay and activated binchotan charcoal work to absorb excess oil and clear out pores, meanwhile botanical lipids and murumuru seed keeps the moisture barrier in tact.

Cartier Pasha de Cartier Edition Noire Eau de Toilette 2-Piece Gift Set

For the luxurious dad

If you have a dad that enjoys a life of luxury, then he's going to love this set from Cartier which includes the Pasha de Cartier eau de toilette, along with a matching deodorant. So he can smell fresh and expensive wherever he goes.

Every Man Jack Pride Pack

For the dad celebrating Pride

Get your pops Pride ready with this limited edition four-piece body wash set. They can choose from scents like Citrus, Sandalwood, Eucalyptus Mint, and Signature Mint. Oh, and the brand is donating 25% of proceeds to Rainbow Railroad, an organization that helps LGBTQIA+ individuals escape state-sponsored violence, so they can smell and feel good about this gift.

Bevel Shave System Starter Kit

For the dad who likes to groom

If your dad has been hinting about wanting to get rid of his quarantine scruff, this at-home kit from Bevel is the perfect way for him to get started. This set includes the brand's Pre-Shave Oil, Shave Cream, Post-Shave balm, and of course Bevel's signature razor.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

For the environmentally-conscious dad

Dior's beloved Sauvage cologne now comes in a refillable bottle. So dad can enjoy smelling fresh with notes of bergamot, pepper, and amberwood — without the guilt.

Dosist Bliss Lemon Lime Jalapeño

For the chill dad... who likes to keep things spicy

