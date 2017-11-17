10 Pros Share the Best Beauty Gifts to Give & Get

Dianna Mazzone
Nov 17, 2017 @ 9:00 am

If you've got a beauty junkie in your inner circle, you know they can be rather discerning when it comes to makeup, skincare, or haircare-related gifts. (And that's putting it mildly...)

That in mind, we've set the bar high by asking a handful of our favorite beauty industry insiders about the best gifts they've given to and received from each other. Think of it as your guide to gifting beauty experts, by beauty experts.

1 of 9 Courtesy (2); Getty; Paul Porter/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Beautyblender Founder Rea Ann Silva/Makeup Artist Troy Surratt

"Rea Ann sent me essential oils to help me relax on airplanes." —Troy Surratt

Esym Roll-On Aromatherapy Oil in Rose ($30), Eucalyptus ($28), and Lavender ($28); esym.co.

2 of 9 Paul Porter/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Makeup Artist Troy Surratt/Makeup Artist Daniel Martin

"Troy gave me a monogrammed face brush. It's so beautiful, I don't keep it in my regular kit!" —Daniel Martin

Surratt Beauty Artistique Face Brush, $230; sephora.com.

3 of 9 Vivien Killilea/Getty; Miki Chishaki

Makeup Artist Daniel Martin/Tatcha Founder Victoria Tsai

"When I got laryngitis, Daniel surprised me with a bag filled with honey and herbal teas." —Victoria Tsai

Kusmi Tea Ginger-Lemon Green Tea, $19/4.4 oz.; us-en.kusmitea.com.

4 of 9 Miki Chishaki; Courtesy

Tatcha Founder Victoria Tsai/Drybar Founder Alli Webb

"This cleansing oil from Vicky's line is my favorite. It not only cleans but also leaves my skin super-hydrated." —Alli Webb

Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $48; sephora.com.

5 of 9 Vivien Killilea/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Makeup Artist Daniel Martin/Honest Beauty Founder Jessica Alba

"These massage globes are so refreshing that I got Jessica a set to use before makeup." —Daniel Martin

Allegra M. France Baby Magic Globes, $32/pair; purespadirect.com.

6 of 9 Courtesy; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hairstylist Davy Newkirk/Honest Beauty Founder Jessica Alba

"Davy gave me this mini hair brush that's great for touching up on the go." —Jessica Alba

Harry Josh Pro Tools Mini Oval Brush, $25; dermstore.com.

7 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Justine Ungaro

Honest Beauty Founder Jessica Alba/Aesthetician Shani Darden

Alba knew her product-loving pal Darden could use a pair of soft cosmetics pouches for toting her skin-care faves.

Cuyana Travel Case Set, $110; cuyana.com.

8 of 9 Justine Ungaro; Courtesy

Hairstylist Jen Atkin/Aesthetician Shani Darden

"Jen gave me the Dyson Supersonic, and now I'm obsessed. It dries my hair so fast without damaging it." —Shani Darden

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $400; dyson.com.

9 of 9 Justine Ungaro; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic;

Aesthetician Shani Darden/Actress January Jones

"January is just as into skin care as I am, so I got her an air purifier, which helps with dryness and breakouts." —Shani Darden

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link, $600; dyson.com.

