This Anti-Aging Oil Has Nearly 2,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

It's always fun to test out beauty products in stores like Sephora or at the fancy Nordstrom counters. But sometimes the formulas you really need are hidden on Amazon. Of course, we love using the website to find a new book to read at the beach, but there are also a ton of emerging beauty brands that need to be on your radar. Take Teddie Organics for example, the brand produces a rosehip oil, and more than 2,000 Amazon-users are obsessed.

Like most oils, the formula works wonders for locking in moisture. But rosehip oil is specifically known for helping the skin to maintain its elasticity. That's just fancy talk for bouncieness. When the skin loses its elasticity, which comes naturally with age, it won't be as firm and taut as it used to be. That's why you'll start to see sagging, wrinkles, and even stretch marks. And many credit rosehip oil to helping with all three.

Keeping your skin firm isn't the only benefit of rosehip oil, it has anti-inflammatory properties,which are known for reducing redness in skin. That's why many use rosehip oil to soothe acne, sunburns, and skin conditions like eczema and rosacea. Oh, and yes, you can use it as a deep-conditioning treatment in your hair, too.

From now on, we're definitely going to stay up on what's happening in the beauty world on Amazon. And now, that Amazon is buying Whole Foods, we might end up finding more organic beauty products on the website sooner than later.