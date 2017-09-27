9 Anti-Aging Beauty Products That Deliver Instant Results

Courtesy, Time Inc. Studio
Alexis Bennett
Sep 27, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

The beauty aisles are flooded with products that promise to do this and a little bit of that. But it's tough to tell what will really work or what's just a waste of time and money, especially when it comes to anti-aging formulas. Well, there's no need to spend your mornings (and evenings) applying formulas that might not ever work. We've rounded up some heavy hitters that we trust to deliver results right away.

If you're looking for something to treat those smile lines that look like parentheses around your lips, we've got you covered. There's also a quick fix that will vanish those puffy under-eye circles before you can finish your monring latte.

VIDEO: Have You Tried Dr. Macrene's Anti-Aging Treatment?

Just keep scrolling to see our favorite anti-aging beauty products that work instantly.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Smooth & Protect Primer SPF 50

This primer is designed to help makeup glide on smoothly. But it's so good at blurring imperfections, there's really no need to wear foundation after swiping on this baby.

Nars $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches

The name says it all. Bags don't stand a chance up against these under-eye patches. The ingredients are impressive, and they will combat dark circles, crow's feet, and puffiness in 15 minutes tops.

Tarte $22 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Jumbo Size GRAVITYMUD™ Firming Treatment Set

You can legit watch your skin transform as you peel off this chrome mask. The formula changes color as it dries, and works instantly to reveal firm, taut skin.

Glamglow $79 (Originally $100) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Vitamin C Serum

The first sign of aging skin is dull skin. Luckily, you can reverse that process and brighten things up with the help of formulas that are packed with vitamin C. This celebrity-approved option will also leave skin feeling plump and smooth, thanks to collagen and hyalauronic acid.

Mario Badescu $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

'Time Release' Acne Cleanser

Believe it or not, breakouts can also lead to pre-mature aging, especially when you're treating problem areas with harsh formulas that can leave your skin overly dry. Reach for a dual cleanser—like this acne-fighting anti-aging formula—to nix pimples without the dulling effect that ages skin.

Murad $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Mini Facial Toning Device

Yes, this one is quite the investment. But it's like having a professional on call to give you a facial whenever you need it. The device uses microcurrent technology to tone and tighten the skin, so it's also the equivalent of having a personal trainer in your bathroom cabinet.

NuFACE $199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator

Scrub away years of damage with this age-defying exfoliant. You'll notice a reduction in fine lines and a smoother texture after the first use. And as time goes on, blemishes and scars will also fade.

Dr. Brandt $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Vinoperfect Cell Renewal Night Cream

Here's an over-achieving cream that will quickly smooth out fine lines, minimize the appearance of pores, and lighten dark spots to reveal a more even complexion.

Caudalie $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream

Run, don't walk to your nearest drugstore. This price-friendly cream includes retinol, which is the magical ingredient known for smoothing wrinkles.

Neutrogena $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Dermask Spot Jet Laugh Line Lift

Say buh-bye to those laugh lines. This mask includes Moroccan lava clay and collagen, which will lift and firm the area around your mouth that tends to crease.

Dr. Jart+ $12 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!