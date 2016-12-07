10 Ways to Add Activated Charcoal to Your Beauty Routine

Coal usually makes you think of summer cookouts, Santa’s naughty list, or fireplaces, but the rock has made its way into the beauty world in the form of activated charcoal. From cleansers to toothpaste, now more than ever there’s a charcoal-infused option out there that you can integrate into your mainstay routine. So exactly what beauty benefits does activated charcoal boast? When added into skincare, makeup and grooming products, it can act as a powerful detoxifying ingredient that absorbs toxins and pollution. Convinced enough to make activated charcoal a part of your beauty routine? We’ve rounded up our favorite products for you to try.