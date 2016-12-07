10 Ways to Add Activated Charcoal to Your Beauty Routine

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 07, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Coal usually makes you think of summer cookouts, Santa’s naughty list, or fireplaces, but the rock has made its way into the beauty world in the form of activated charcoal. From cleansers to toothpaste, now more than ever there’s a charcoal-infused option out there that you can integrate into your mainstay routine. So exactly what beauty benefits does activated charcoal boast? When added into skincare, makeup and grooming products, it can act as a powerful detoxifying ingredient that absorbs toxins and pollution. Convinced enough to make activated charcoal a part of your beauty routine? We’ve rounded up our favorite products for you to try.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Babe Charcoal Hand Wash

From handling a $5 bill to pay for your coffee to hanging onto the subway pole, when you really stop and think about it, the amount of grime our hands come in contact with throughout the day is truly nauseating. This hand wash is powered by active charcoal which draws out impurities from the skin so that your hands are soft, smooth, and most importantly: clean.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

IT cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Primer Oil-Free Poreless Skin-Perfecting Serum Primer

It’s true: Charcoal can help minimize large pores, too. This quick-absorbing serum has a blurring effect that rivals your favorite Instagram filter.

It Cosmetics $38 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

First Aid Beauty Cleansing Body Polish With Activated Charcoal

Don’t be fooled by the gentleness of this scrub. Its charcoal base gives it prowess for sloughing away dry, flaky skin.

First Aid Beauty $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Boscia Charcoal MakeUp Melter Cleansing Oil Balm

Applying your makeup may be painless, but taking it off is a whole other story. No matter how hard you rub some makeup removers will not get your waterproof mascara to budge and all you’re left with is red, smudged eyes. This oil-balm powered by activated bamboo charcoal and sunflower oil softly melts makeup away as it hydrates and clears up pores.

Boscia $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Wipes

Not only with these convenient wipes cleanse your skin of the day’s makeup, they’ll also suck up the dirt and oil from your pores, too.

Yes To $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Nails Inc Nail Polish Fueled By Charcoal In Nobel Street

A polish infused with charcoal will strengthen nails and protect them from environmental toxins and pollutants.

Nails Inc. $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Root Science Reborn Youth Enhancing Face Mask

Activated charcoal, turmeric root, and rhassoul clay work to make masking with this formula your most cleansing session yet.

Root Science $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Deluxe Charcoal Antibacterial Brush Set

Regularly cleaning your makeup brushes is like doing your laundry: You neglect doing it for as long as possible. However, waiting too long will turn your tools into a breeding ground for bacteria. Luckily, there’s this set of brushes with bristles infused with charcoal powder which acts as a self-cleaner to keep brushes fresher longer.

Sephora Collection $62 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Lindsay Modeling Rubber Charcoal Mask

If you struggle to get your sheet mask to fit and stick on your face, one of the rubber variety is the solution.

Lindsay $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Curaprox Black Is White Toothpaste

We’d be rich if we had a dollar for every time we tried a teeth whitening product that promised results, but fell short on delivery. Curaprox’s charcoal-based toothpaste removes buildup and discoloration—no bleaching necessary.

Curaprox $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!