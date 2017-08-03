Beauty Sleep Essentials That Will Save You Time at Night and in the Morning

It would be pretty awesome if we all could grab a solid eight hours of sleep every night. But resting for that long isn't always a priority, especially when your to-do list is always jam packed. Hey, sometimes there isn't even enough time to wash off our makeup before going to bed. Sadly, the nightly neglect could lead to breakouts and even cause bad hair days. But all of those problems can easily be solved by keeping a few beauty essentials on your nightstand.

The next time you're shopping the beauty aisles, look for tools that won't take up much of your time. Think multi-tasking solutions that will put in the work while you try to catch up on some much needed rest. Even something as simple as swapping out your pillowcase can help you wake up with better looking hair and skin.

Not sure where to begin? Find out exactly how it's done with our beauty sleep must-haves below.