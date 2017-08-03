Beauty Sleep Essentials That Will Save You Time at Night and in the Morning

It would be pretty awesome if we all could grab a solid eight hours of sleep every night. But resting for that long isn't always a priority, especially when your to-do list is always jam packed. Hey, sometimes there isn't even enough time to wash off our makeup before going to bed. Sadly, the nightly neglect could lead to breakouts and even cause bad hair days. But all of those problems can easily be solved by keeping a few beauty essentials on your nightstand.

The next time you're shopping the beauty aisles, look for tools that won't take up much of your time. Think multi-tasking solutions that will put in the work while you try to catch up on some much needed rest. Even something as simple as swapping out your pillowcase can help you wake up with better looking hair and skin.

Not sure where to begin? Find out exactly how it's done with our beauty sleep must-haves below.

CLEANSE BY LAUREN NAPIER The Flaunt Package

Skip washing your face and spending time piling on serums. This nourishing wipe will take off makeup while simultaneously adding nutrients that stimulate collagen production and protect your face from the environment.

Hum Beauty zzZz

Take one of these vegetarian supplements before bedtime, if you have trouble falling asleep. You'll sleep peacefully throughout the night and wake up feeling rejuvenated without oversleeping.

Slip Silk Pillowcase - Standard/Queen

Protect your hair and skin from damage caused by rough pillowcase fabrics with help from this silk option.

Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Socks

Give your toes and heels some love while you rest with these moisturizing and anti-aging socks.

Dermalogica Nightly Lip Treatment

Wake up to soft, hydrated lips with this intense overnight treatment.
Wrinkles Schminkles Forehead Smoothing Kit

Place this nourishing pad on your forehead at night to combat wrinkles and fine lines.

Estée Lauder Resilience Lift Night Lifting/Firming Face and Neck Crème

Get brighter, firmer, and a more even skin tone all while you're sleeping thanks to this one solution.

NURSE JAMIE Beauty Bear™ Age Delay Pillow

Avoid sleep lines and wrinkles caused by resting on your sides and stomach with this neck-cradling pillow.

THIS WORKS Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Set the atmosphere with this calming and soothing mist filled with lavender and camomile oils.

KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Midnight Recovery Eye Concentrate

And get rid of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines around your eyes by dabbing this restorative treatment on before you hit the bed.

