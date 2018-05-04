If You Have $5, These Are the Beauty Products You Need in Your Life

Alexis Bennett
May 04, 2018

Who says that you have to spend a million bucks to have great skin, makeup, and hair? At InStyle, we've tried just about everything. But sometimes, there's nothing like a good ole drugstore find, especially ones that are less than $5. You can literally find a great mask to treat your skin-care problems and find an amazing concealer to cover blemishes for less than the price of your daily frappuccino. And there's even something to keep your hair smelling great and to make manicures dry faster. You might even decided to retire your luxury beauty products after giving these drugstore deals a try.

Not convinced? Just keep on scrolling for a round up of our favorite beauty finds all under $5.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Makeup Remover Cleansing Cloths

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

PRO Conceal High-Definition Concealer

L.A. Girl $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

I'm Real Mask Sheet

Tony Moly $2 (Originally $3) SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner

CoverGirl $5 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Lou Ana Coconut Oil

$4 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Petroleum Jelly

Vaseline $4 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Great Lash Mascara

Maybelline $4 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Timeless Skin Collagen Elastin Facial Moisturizer

St. Ives $5 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Dries Instantly Top Coat

Sally Hansen $4 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo

Dove $4 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Butter Gloss in Praline

NYX $5 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Gentle Cleansing Bar

Cetaphil $4 SHOP NOW

