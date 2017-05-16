Beauty Products More Invisible Than the Guy Who Ghosted You

Ghosting is millennial equivalent of the Post-it note breakup. The relationship exit strategy of breaking it off after a string of dates by fading communication until it eventually stops or just abruptly ending it with no closure, is just as common as Instagramming your avocado toast on a brunch date.

In the age of the alt-control-delete rejection, everyone has their “worst time I was ghosted” stories where their texts and phone calls have gone unanswered. But, a ghost story more chilling than your friend’s winning tale from last weekend: Realizing mid-date with your rebound Tinder match that your black dress has deodorant marks all over it. The horror!

For anyone who’s stressed themselves out after being ghosted by replaying dates scene-by-scene and analyzing text message threads, find solstice that in beauty, vanishing in thin air is sometimes just what you’re looking for in self-care products.

Here, we have a set of beauty products that you actually want to be more invisible than the last guy who ghosted you.

