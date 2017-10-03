16 Beauty Buys That Support Breast Cancer Awareness 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Oct 03, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

If you've noticed that your favorite makeup counters have all turned a pretty shade of blush, it's not a trend, but all for a great cause: October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. A number of makeup, hair, and skincare brands have given some of their fan-favorite products a rose-colored makeover to raise awareness and help fight the disease that according to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women have the chance of developing in their lifetime.

You don't need an excuse to buy your favorite beauty products, but Breast Cancer Awareness month is a good excuse if any to restock your medicine cabinet. Here, we've rounded up the best beauty buys that are giving a portion of their proceeds to various foundations in support of breast cancer awareness and research. Keep scrolling to shop the limited-edition products before the month's end.

VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Learned She Had Breast Cancer

 

1 of 16 Courtesy

Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender 

During the month of October, 30% of the proceeds from the sales of this pore-blurring compact will go to the American Cancer Society. 

Mally Beauty $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy

La Mer The Breast Cancer Campaign Crème de la Mer

Until December 31st, La Mer is donating $10 from each sale of its limited-edition cult-favorite moisturizer (with a maximum donation of $52,680), to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

La Mer $85 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

Jane Iredale Magic Mitt 

All of the proceeds from this gentle, cleanser-free makeup removing micro-fiber cloth go towards Living Beyond Breast Cancer, a national breast cancer education and support organization. 

Jane Iredale $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy

Kiehl's Kiss For The Cure Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo 

100% of the net profits up to $25,000 of this hydrating lip balm duo will benefit Breast Cancer Research. 

Kiehl's $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy

 Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Knockout Eyes Collection 

Support breast cancer awareness with a killer smoky eye. Up until June 2018, all of the profits from the sales of this kit stocked with an eyeshadow palette, mascara, eyeliner, and eyshadow brush will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

Estee Lauder $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask for Breast Cancer Research 

Extremely dry skin will love this rich, hydrating overnight mask packed with nourishing avocado and apricot kernel oil. $5 of every purchase of Origin's Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

Origins $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy

Beautyblender Orignal Bubble 

If you go through Bleautyblenders faster than a case of seltzer, October is the best time to grab a few backups. For the entire month, 50% of the proceeds of the original and mini makeup sponges will support breast cancer patients through the Look Good Feel Better Foundation. 

Beauty Blender $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy

Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Breast Cancer Awareness Rollerball

You'll love the sweet and spice mix of rose and pink pepper notes in Tory Burch's rollerball, and the cause that purchasing one will benefit. Up until December 31st, Tory Burch will donate 20% of the profits from the rollerball with a maximum donation of $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

Tory Burch $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy

Clinique Great Skin, Great Cause Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ 

Do your complexion some good while kelping out a charitable cause, too. Clinique is donating $10 from each sale of its limited-edition moisturizer with a maximum donation of $475,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

Clinique $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy

Babyfoot Pink Ribbon Box

It's time to finally try Babyfoot, the foot mask that's gone viral for its deep exfoliation. Why? During the month of October, the brand is donating 10% of the profits from its pink ribbon box edition of the mask to The American Cancer Society. 

Babyfoot $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy

Bumble and bumble Pink Ribbon Bb. Thickening Spray 

You next good hair day can go towards an even greater cause. Bumble and bumble is 20% of the profits from sales of its Pink Ribbon Thickening Spray will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

Bumble and Bumble $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 16 Courtesy

Le Métier de Beauté  Breast Cancer Kaleidoscope 

Inspired by a former Neiman Marcus employee, Le Métier de Beauté's kaleidoscope of fall-ready warm eyeshadow shades was created will all women in mind. The brand is donating 30% of the compact's profits to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which helps raise breast cancer awareness and research centers across the nation. 

Le Metier de Beaute $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy

C.O. Bigelow Freesia Candle 

A soft floral-scented candle will set the mood in any room. This popular one by C.O. Bigelow mixes notes of tart quince, jasmine, pink freesia, and tender muguet. The brand is donating 10% of the profits from the candle to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 

C.O. Bigelow $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 16 Courtesy

Thrive Causemetics Pretty In Pink Color Set 

Every product you need to get through a five-minute makeup look in the morning comes in this set. For every one purchased, Thrive Causemetics will donate a set to a woman fighting breast cancer. 

$74 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 16 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Pink Peony Illuminating Powder Set 

No P.T.O.? Fake a vacation by using this set's brush to sweep the illuminating peony-shaded blush on your cheekbones for a fresh, rosy, glow. $11 from each set will go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a maximum donation of $90,000. 

Bobbi Brown $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 16 Courtesy

Avon Pink Hope Iconic Lipstick Set 

Not that you need to really justify adding another lipstick to your collection, but this purchase will go towards a good cause. Avon is donating 20% of its net profits from breast cancer fundraising products (up to $1 million) to the Avon Women Foundation for Women to support Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the U.S. 

Avon $10 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!