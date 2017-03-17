7 Beauty Products That will Help You Sleep Better

Erin Lukas
Mar 17, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

After a long day, few things are more frustrating than not being able to fall asleep. When your upstairs neighbors sound like they're running a 2K marathon, or you can't leave your work stress at the office, counting sheep isn't going to cut it. Luckily, there's a few ways your beauty routine can help both your body and mind relax so you can clock in a full night's worth of ZZZs and get energized to take on the next day.

To get your best beauty sleep, turn to products that contain calming and relaxing ingredients such as an essential oil like lavender, or upgrade your bedding to fabrics that promote better sleep health.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite relaxing beauty products that will help you get to sleep (and stay asleep) as soon as your head hits the pillow.

Nurse Jamie Beauty Bear Age Delay Pillow 

Swap your regular pillow out for this little guy which offers more support for your neck and lumbar muscles. In addition to a better sleep, its satin cover also prevents wrinkles because it won't absorb your skin's natural oils throughout the night. 

This Works Sleep Plus Pillow Spray 

A few spritzes of this lavender oil-infused spray on your pillow will send you straight to dreamland. 

Lush Twilight Bath Bomb 

Spike your evening bath with this fuzzy bomb which turns water into calming pink, purple, and indigo swirls. Relaxing Its lavender and tonka will relax body and mind so much that you might not even make it to bed before passing out.  

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball 

Don't understimate the power of essential oils. Roll this blend of vetivert, camomile, and sandalwood on your pulse points and breathe deeply to stimulate the immune system so you can start to wind down for the night. 

L'Occitane Aromachologie Relaxing Perfumed Sachets

Place one of these fragrance-releasing sachets on your nightstand and dream away. Notes of lavender, bergamot, sweet orange, mandarin, and geranium ensure an entire night's worth of ZZZs. 

Tata Harper Aromatic Bedtime Treatment 

Tata Harper's fragrance is a miracle worker when you can't get your brain to shut down. Apply it on your wrists, temples, and neck to instantly put your mind at ease. 

Slip Silk Pillowcase 

Getting the full recommended hours of sleep at night has never looked so chic. Unlike its cotton counterparts, a silk pillowcase won't tug on hair which causes split ends and ruined blowouts, or strip skin of its essential oils. 

