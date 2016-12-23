Beauty Product Minis You Need to Take Holiday Party-Hopping 

The holidays are here and there’s plenty of merriness and parties to go around. After combing through invites, finding a few festive outfits to get you through the season, and deciding on dates, the last step before heading out to any function is determining what beauty essentials to take with you and how to fit them all in your ant-sized clutch. While your bag may look chic with your new velvet dress and sparkly shoes, since it can fit in the palm of your hand, its size is anything but practical. To save you some stress and keep you on-time for cocktail hour, we’ve rounded up all of the beauty product minis that deserve some of your clutch’s prime real estate. Here’s what you need to take with you to this season’s parties.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Frizz and flyaways have no match against this pocket size boar and nylon bristle brush. 

Harry Josh $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Multistick

If you’re looking for one product that will streamline your bag without sacrificing your makeup routine, this multitasking stick is your best bet. Swipe in on your lips, cheeks, and eyes for a fresh wash of color.

Bite $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

BeautyBlender Blotterazzi Pro

Who needs blotting paper when you have this alternative edition of everyone's favorite makeup tool? Along with using it to wipe away excess shine and grease, it will also come in handy for re-blending foundation and blush. 

Beauty Blender $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Batiste Original Clean & Classic Trial Size Dry Shampoo

Keeping a can of dry shampoo in your bag might seem like a no brainer, so consider this your reminder to throw one in. A few spritzes mid-night will absorb sweat and add volume to styles that have gone limp.

Batiste $3 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Wanderlust Powder Foundation

If pressed powder foundation didn’t exist, our drycleaners would be rich. Despite our best efforts liquid or loose powder always ends up on our outfits after a touch up. A mess-free solution: Use a foundation compact to minimize shine, hide blemishes, or touch up oxidized face makeup.

Wander Beauty $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Ms. Manicure Mini Nail File And Clipper 

Not only are hangnails painful, they'll also catch on everything including your opaque tights. Keed this clipper and file on-hand as a foolproof solution for an imperfect mani situations. 

Ms. Manicure $1 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Stick 

A public bathroom’s florescent lighting will reveal all your secrets—including your grown out dye job. Keep this stick in your clutch for quick fixes along your hairline. Even better: If you know a bunch of photos are going to be taken, prep by using it along your part to make your hair appear fuller and thicker in every ‘gram you’re inevitably going to be tagged in.

Rita Hazan $25 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Le Labo Rose 31 Liquid Balm 

Any other mini vial of a floral fragance would never smell as sweet as Le Labo's. 

Le Labo $90 SHOP NOW

