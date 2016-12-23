Beauty Product Minis You Need to Take Holiday Party-Hopping 

The holidays are here and there’s plenty of merriness and parties to go around. After combing through invites, finding a few festive outfits to get you through the season, and deciding on dates, the last step before heading out to any function is determining what beauty essentials to take with you and how to fit them all in your ant-sized clutch. While your bag may look chic with your new velvet dress and sparkly shoes, since it can fit in the palm of your hand, its size is anything but practical. To save you some stress and keep you on-time for cocktail hour, we’ve rounded up all of the beauty product minis that deserve some of your clutch’s prime real estate. Here’s what you need to take with you to this season’s parties.