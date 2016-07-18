Life's a Beach: These Products Will Help You Smell Like One

Erin Lukas
Jul 18, 2016

We wait all year for summer and once it’s here, it’s not always sunshine, swimsuits and warm beaches. If you’re day-to-day commitments have left you landlocked and longing for some well-deserved fun-in-the sun, there is a way to channel a balmy afternoon laying water-side with a cool drink in hand. Instead, bring the beach to you—wherever you’re stuck in doors with exotic scented beauty products. From sea salt-infused shampoo to mangosteen soap, with following ten buys in your product lineup life is guaranteed to be just as fun as a day at the beach. 

Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Moisturizing Body Shampoo 

Straight out of the water hair always looks effortless and bouncy, but it hard to replicate at home. This shampoo is packed with sea salt minerals to give strands a voluminous boost minus the trip to the beach.

Suave $4
Batiste Coconut & Exotic Tropical Dry Shampoo 

We didn't think it was possible to love dry shampoo even more, but we're head-over-heels for this coconut and tropical scented can that not only sops up oils and gives hair a jolt of volume, it immediately makes us feel like we're on an exotic vacation. 

Batiste $8
NARS Monoï Body Glow II

If you're looking for us, we'll be slathering on NARS's glow-inducing Monoï oil. 

Nars $59
Lush Aqua Marina Face And Body Cleanser 

Infused with seaweed and sea salt, this soothing, all-natural cleanser brings the beach to your bathroom. Bonus: If you got too much sun during an afternoon at an actual beach, it's packed with calamine which will help calm irritated, red skin. 

Lush $13
Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant In Vanilla Coconut 

In or out of the sand, this natural deodorant smells delicious and surprisingly holds up in the heat. 

$14
Bobbi Brown Beach Body Scrub 

This scrub sloughs off dead skin so that you're smooth and beach-ready. If you aren't heading out for some sun and sand, consider its blend of sand jasmine, sea spray, and mandarian, an adequate consolation. 

Bobbi Brown $39
Tocca Hair Fragrance In Cleopatra

If you're landlocked, consider a few spritzes of Tooca's hair fragrance with vanilla musk and grapefruit notes, the antidote to the summer mid-week blues.

Tocca $36
Fresh Mangosteen Soap

This beautifully wrapped soap may make a perfect gift, but its tropical scent makes it hard not to keep it for yourself. 

Fresh $15
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Eau De Parfum

One waft of Tom Ford's white florals and amber-sandalwood scent will instantly transport you to remote exotic beach, or as we like to call it: paradise. 

Tom Ford $225

