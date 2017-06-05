Here's How to Get Bath and Body Works Cucumber Melon for Less Than $4

Courtesy (3)
Alexis Bennett
Jun 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

You're about to feel like you're in high school all over again. On June 5, Bath & Body Works is bringing our favorite '90s fragrances out of retirement. Throwback stars like Sensual Amber, Country Apple, Sun-Ripened Raspberry, and Freesia will be available for purchase in store and online. Oh, and it's all coupled with the brand's epic semi-annual sale. That means you could grab a full-size lotion for less than $4.

You'll find the nostalgic scents in the classic mists, creams, and shower gel formulas. And if making your entire body smell like your fruity childhood isn't enough, Bath & Body Works created home fragrances in the iconic Cucumber Melon scent, too. There's a 3-Wick Candle ($24.50 $13; bathandbodyworks.com) and a Wallflower Plug-In Bulb ($7 $3; bathandbodyworks.com) to choose from. I mean, you might as well grab both and a few other items since you can take $10 off any order of $40 or more. All you need is the promo code "ILOVESALE" during checkout.

VIDEO: You'll Never Guess Jon Hamm's Favorite Scent

 

Find out which products we've already added to our carts below.

1 of 5 Bath & Body Works

Dark Kiss Shower Gel

Bath and Body Works $4 (Originally $13) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Bath & Body Works

Country Apple Fine Fragrance Mist

Bath and Body Works $4 (Originally $14) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Bath & Body Works

Brown Sugar & Fig Body Cream

Bath and Body Works $4 (Originally $13) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Bath & Body Works

Cucumber Melon Shower Gel

Bath and Body Works $4 (Originally $13) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5

Sensual Amber Body Cream

$4 (Originally $13) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!