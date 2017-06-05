Here's How to Get Bath and Body Works Cucumber Melon for Less Than $4

You're about to feel like you're in high school all over again. On June 5, Bath & Body Works is bringing our favorite '90s fragrances out of retirement. Throwback stars like Sensual Amber, Country Apple, Sun-Ripened Raspberry, and Freesia will be available for purchase in store and online. Oh, and it's all coupled with the brand's epic semi-annual sale. That means you could grab a full-size lotion for less than $4.

You'll find the nostalgic scents in the classic mists, creams, and shower gel formulas. And if making your entire body smell like your fruity childhood isn't enough, Bath & Body Works created home fragrances in the iconic Cucumber Melon scent, too. There's a 3-Wick Candle ($24.50 $13; bathandbodyworks.com) and a Wallflower Plug-In Bulb ($7 $3; bathandbodyworks.com) to choose from. I mean, you might as well grab both and a few other items since you can take $10 off any order of $40 or more. All you need is the promo code "ILOVESALE" during checkout.

Find out which products we've already added to our carts below.