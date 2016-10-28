The Number of Products Bath & Body Works Is Launching for Holiday Will Blow Your Mind

After Bath & Body Works outdid themselves with the absolutely outrageous number of pumpkin-laced fragrance combos they launched in the fall, we assumed they'd take it easy for the holidays. They're already a go-to for gifting happiness, so why not take a load off? Contrare.

The retailer is delivering more than 650 new products (650!!!) for the most wonderful time of the year. Brace yourselves.

Among the goods are new-to-BBW takes on bath delights—like the Bath Fizzy ($7.50), which will be available in Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, and Twisted Peppermint beginning November 21. There will also be Whipped Shimmer Mousse and Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion (which pops and crackles when you apply it) for all of your festive cocktail party needs.

In terms of brand spankin' new fragrances for the season, there's Sugar Plum Swirl, Gingerbread Latte, and Frosted Coconut Snowball, all of which are making us very hungry for snacks and it's not even 10 AM.

And don't worry, if you're a purist, you'll still be able to get three of BBW's tried and true winter best-sellers—Vanilla Bean Noel, Twisted Peppermint, and Winter Candy Apple.

While the Holiday Traditions goodies will hit stores on October 31 (just as you're reaching the height of your Halloween candy coma), the rest of the loot will roll out on November 21.