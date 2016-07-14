Celebrate Bastille Day With These French Beauty Finds

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: When it comes to their beauty routines, French women have a certain je ne sais quoi. While it’s not possible to uncover all of the French’s beauty secrets, we can do the next best thing by raiding their product lineups to try to do our hair, makeup, and skincare as the French do. In honor of Bastille Day, the country’s holiday that celebrates the beginning of the French Revolution and the Storming of the Bastille, we’ve rounded up our favorite products from nine of the France’s most beloved beauty brands. Vive la France!