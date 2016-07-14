Celebrate Bastille Day With These French Beauty Finds

Erin Lukas
Jul 14, 2016

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: When it comes to their beauty routines, French women have a certain je ne sais quoi.  While it’s not possible to uncover all of the French’s beauty secrets, we can do the next best thing by raiding their product lineups to try to do our hair, makeup, and skincare as the French do. In honor of Bastille Day, the country’s holiday that celebrates the beginning of the French Revolution and the Storming of the Bastille, we’ve rounded up our favorite products from nine of the France’s most beloved beauty brands. Vive la France! 

Talika Lipocils Expert 

This eyelash serum conditions lashes to boost strength, length, fullness, and intensify their color. In other words, regularly use this and soon you’ll have lashes-for-days.

Orlane Paris Soliel Cuivre 02 Compact Bronzer 

Get glowing by swiping on this lightweight, sheer bronzer for face and body. 

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Natural Tint 

The secret to French women’s enviable effortlessly undone hair: A generous spritz of dry shampoo and a ruffle of their fingers. Klorane’s sops up excess dirt and oil from strands, and adds volume and texture without leaving any white residue behind. 

Nuxe Dry Oil Huile Prodigieuse 

Nuxe’s cocktail of six different essential oils including sweet almond, macadamia, camellia, and hazelnut feels like velvet on the skin and can used from head-to-toe to nourish skin and hair and make it glow. 

La Roche-Posay Micellar Water 

There’s a reason why micellar water has made its way from French bathroom top shelves over to this side of the Atlantic. Its gentle, no-rinse formula shaves minutes off our skincare routines by leaving skin squeaky clean without stripping it of any moisture. 

Caudalie Beauty Elixir 

This cult favorite is anything but your ordinary facial mist. Along with instantly refreshing skin, it tones, smooths, and tightens the appearance of pores. 

Leonor Greyl Huile De Leonor Greyl 

When it comes to protecting their hair, the French don’t miss a beat. This rose-scented oil is popular amongst the French who slather it on before heading to the beach to keep chlorine and salt water from drying hair out and fading color. 

By Terry Baume Rose Lip And Nail Balm 

Here’s a reason you’ll always want to stop and smell the roses: By Terry’s floral moisturizing balm does double duty by keeping lips and cuticles soft and smooth. 

 Christophe Robin Moisturizing Hair Oil With Lavender 

Keep hair hydrated and smooth with a few drops of Christophe Robin's lavender-infused treatment. Although its an oil, the lightweight formula won't leave strands feeling slick.  

