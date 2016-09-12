This Gadget Is Basically a Washing Machine for Your Makeup Brushes

I seem to possess this unique personality quirk where clean makeup brushes make me so happy my heart might sing. Problem is, I loathe washing my beautiful brushes, and I mean loathe. I will do just about anything to procrastinate washing them. It's simply part of the beauty ritual that I cannot stand.

That, of course, is problematic because we all know dirty makeup brushes can not only yield a less than stellar makeup application, but they can also spread bacteria and other gross things. It's not ideal. That said, the Lilumia, which is basically a compact washing machine for your beauty tools, has that all figured out. No more dried out hands! Read on for why you should get in on this.

What It's Called:

Lilumia 2 Makeup Brush Cleaning Device

How Much Will It Set You Back?

A new pair of Nike FlyKnit sneaks or... $149; lilumia.com.

What Makes It Special:

Essentially, this machine makes the manual chore of cleaning your makeup brushes an automatic process. But we're not just talking about automatically washing one blush brush at a time, because what does that do for anyone? Oh, no. This baby washes up to 12 makeup brushes at one time, and it does so in minutes.

Who’s It For:

Beauty lovers and pros alike. Or, you know, anyone who hates cleaning their makeup brushes at the sink. The entire MIMI team is currently raising their hands.

When to Use It:

Whenever you need to wash your brushes, which should probably be about once a week if you use them on the reg. Let's be real, guys.

What It Smells Like:

Well, the machine certainly doesn't smell, so let's talk about the cleanser. The Lilumia Cleanser solution is reportedly 100 percent cruelty-free and leaves your brushes smelling fresh and light.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"The Lilumia device is the first of its kind! It completes a wash cycle with Lilumia cleanser and 3 rinse cycles hands-free, similar to a washing machine. The Brush Holder rotates the brush hairs back and forth in a clockwise and counter-clockwise motion onto the unique textured Cleaning Disk. Soiled water is automatically drained before each cycle begins as clean water flows up to the surface. This combination gently and effectively removes build up and bacteria upon contact with your brushes," notes founder Fierra Cruz.