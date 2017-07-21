This Anti-Wrinkle Pillow Has Hundreds of 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Beauty sleep is so much more than keeping your eye closed for eight hours a night. Not only does the amount of rest you get play a role in how your skin looks, but your go-to sleeping position also impacts the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you're a side or a belly sleeper, the constant pressure of lying on your face pulls at the skin and welcomes sleep lines. That's why beauty pros recommend staying on your back throughout the night. But that's definitely easier said than done.

Luckily, there are pillows that can make sleeping on your back a lot easier. And there's one in particular that Amazon users are going crazy over. It's called the YourFacePillow ($60; amazon.com). It has a rectangular base like a normal pillow, but two projections on the sides support your head and encourage you not to roll over. The beloved pillow is soft and comfortable, thanks to memory foam cushions. And it includes a removable cover that you can wash and replace as often as you'd like to.

Most importantly, customers are praising it for actually making sleeping on your back enjoyable and decreasing the appearance of fine lines. And those who are struggling with acne have noticed improvements in their skin after learning to sleep on their backs. Now if only we could break our habit of hitting the snooze button.