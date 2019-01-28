This $11 Anti-Frizz Hair Towel Has Over 2,300 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Image zoom Getty Images

The secret to getting rid of frizzy hair lies in the small steps you take to prevent it, and it should start where you have the power to manage it the most — after you shower.

So many of us make the mistake of towel drying our strands with whatever towels are sitting in our linen closets, but that’s a big no-no. Regular towels are often way too harsh for drying hair, so when you rub your strands with one, the rough friction causes hair cuticles to become frizzy.

That’s why microfiber towels are so much better for your hair. They speed up the drying process because they absorb more water than cotton towels, but they’re also super soft and gentle. Beauty lovers on Amazon are obsessed with this DuraComfort microfiber hair towel, which has anti-frizz properties due to its lightweight and high-quality microfiber fabric. Over 2,300 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating, all raving about the frizz-free and beautiful hair it’s given them.

“If you have naturally curly hair you need this towel! I don't know what voodoo is at work but it definitely reduces frizz and my curls come out much nicer after using this towel,” one reviewer wrote.

RELATED: How to Air-Dry Your Hair (and Have It Look Awesome!)

Plus, DuraComfort’s microfiber towel is much lighter than a traditional towel, so when you twist it into a turban-like style, you no longer have to strain your neck while waiting for your hair to dry.

“I know this will sound like a first world problem but I have been frustrated with my hair towels for a long time. Some were too small, some were too big,” wrote another shopper. “This product here is perfection. Just the right size and I can just twist it the way I've been doing all my life. The fabric is very absorbent but thin and light so it doesn't feel like you're carrying bricks on your head. I'm SO happy with this purchase.”

The best part about it (other than the fact that it will finally give you the smooth ‘do you’ve been searching for) is that it works for all types of hair and comes in two sizes. So whether you have super curly, thick, long, or extra fine strands, this towel can work wonders for you.

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: $11; amazon.com