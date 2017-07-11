The Beauty Deals We're Buying on Amazon Prime Day 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jul 11, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

The best day of the here is finally here: Amazon Prime Day. For 24 hours, Amazon Prime members have access to exclusive deals that run from All deals start started last night, with some running through 11:45 p.m. PST and others continuing on until 11:59 p.m. PST on July 11.

Luckily for all of us beauty product junkies, there's a myriad of hair, makeup, and skincare products included in the mix so you can finally upgrade that blow dryer you've been using since high school, or stock up on some new eyeshadow shades guilt free.

Keep scrolling to see the beauty buys we're picking up on this year's Amazon Prime Day.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

1 of 7 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Make-Up Remover Soap 

This cleanser removes makeup, dirt, and oil in one clean sweep without stripping skin of its essential oils. 

Mario Badescu $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Clarisonic Mia2  2 Speed Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush System 

If you don't have a Clarisonic yet, there's no better time than a sale to pick one up to stock in your medicine cabinet for those times when your complexion is in need of a deep clean. 

Clarisonic $110 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 50

We don't need to tell you how the importance of wearing sunscreen everyday, but a quick-absorbing mist will make you actually look forward to applying it every morning. Along with eliminating the waiting game while your SPF soaks into your skin, Supergoop!'s mist is infused with antioxidants and vitamin C to hydrate skin and give it healthy glow. 

Supergoop $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Julep It's Balm Plush Pout Full-Coverage Lip Crayon 

Upgrade your summer lipstick game with these creamy, high-pigmented lip crayons. 

Julep $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

MAKE Beauty 

Instead of wearing the same old champagne shadow day after day, switch things up without having to splurge by stocking up on a few of MAKE's bold eyeshadow pots. 

MAKE Beauty $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

KISS Products Tourmaline Hairdryer Gold Edition

The best day of the year calls for launching a new collection. KISS exclusively launched its new line of metallic rose gold and gold hair tools (including this hair dryer) on Amazon just in time for Prime Day. 

KISS $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit 

Skip the pricey in-office whitening treatment, thanks to AuraGlow's at-home, LED light, teeth whitening kit. 

AuraGlow $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!