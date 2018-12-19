The Votes Are in: This Anti-Aging Serum Is One of Amazon’s Most-Wished-For Items

Image zoom Image Source/Getty Images

If you're like me, you probably still have a bunch of people to cross off your shopping list. (Hey, I like to believe I do my best work under under pressure.) Luckily for procrastinators, Amazon is coming through with free two-day shipping for Prime members. The retailer has also rolled out another game-changer, its most-wished for section.

If you're not familiar with the new filtering tool, it's an insider look at the items that have been saved the most to wish lists and registries. You can narrow down all of the products by section; I headed straight to the beauty department to find out which items are everyone's wishlist. It turns out that Amazon shoppers really want to get their hands on skin-enhancing products, especially anti-aging formulas.

True Skin Naturals Vitamin C Serum takes the crown for anti-aging elixirs with more than 7,000 five-star reviews and a ton of before-and-after pictures of customers who claim their fines lines, dark spots, and scars started to fade after using the serum, which is also infused with Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.

Many users are also touting the benefits of the serum for their necks and hands, too. Sounds like a good gift — one that I might as well grab for myself, too.