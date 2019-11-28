Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle doesn’t just put a brand on the map when she gives it her nod of approval, she makes it positively skyrocket — an effect now known as the “Markle Sparkle.” And we can’t think of a better example than her cosign of Revitalash, the lash growth serum she credited for her enviable eyelashes.

Back in her Suits days, Markle dished on her beauty routine in an interview with Allure, where she waxed poetic on the virtues of Revitalash. “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.”

With her royal ascent also came a rush to stock up on all of the icon’s favorite pieces; Revitalash soon became a household name among the beauty-obsessed. Markle’s lashes themselves are enough of a reason to believe in Revitalash’s power, but the hundreds of five-star reviews customers have left on Amazon are further encouragement.

“This product is amazing and I highly recommend,” writes one shopper. “I have used this for six weeks and I cannot believe the growth. My lashes were damaged from using the eye curler. It is expensive but if you want healthy looking lashes, this is the product.”

While this lash serum usually retails for $98, today’s amazing Amazon Black Friday deal brings it down to $69 — that’s 30 percent off.

What’s more, Amazon’s best-selling lash serum, GrandeLash, is also 30 percent off today. The product, which has more than 2,000 near-perfect ratings, is down to just $46 from its usual price of $65.

Whether you take Markle’s word or the words of thousands of Amazon reviewers, today is a great day to get a cult-loved lash serum for less. Shop these and other Amazon Black Friday beauty deals here.

