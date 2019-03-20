Amazon's First Skincare Line is Here, And It's All Under $40

Image zoom Courtesy

Amazon's found plenty of success with its in-house fashion lines — remember that Instagram-famous coat and cult-favorite swimsuit? Now the retailer is on a mission to dominate the beauty world with its first-ever beauty line, Belei.

The initial offering consists of 12 products, including a retinol cream, vitamin C serum, benzoyl peroxide spot treatment, and charcoal mask. According to Amazon, all products will be formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or fragrances. The company is also using post-consumer recycled resin and recyclable cardboard packaging for the line.

As usual, you can get the products delivered to your front door in two days or less for free with Amazon Prime. Scroll down to see what we're grabbing right away, and head to Amazon for more.

