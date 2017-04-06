The Under-$10 Beauty Products to Save for Later on Amazon


Alexis Bennett
Apr 06, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Amazon is perfect for finding just about anything you can think of, from best-selling books to crazy outfits for your cat. It's also our go-to for stocking up on beauty products. Think about it. You're already ordering practically everything else you need from the website, so you might as well cop a few beauty must-haves, too—especially when you're trying to spend a few extra bucks to earn free shipping.

Sometimes all you have to do is add a razor or a hairbrush to your cart. And if you're a smart shopper, you'll save some of the affordable items that aren't urgently needed for later. Then the next time you're short on reaching your free-shipping goals, you'll know exactly what to grab.

Below you'll find 10 beauty products that we keep on our saved lists—and they're all under $10.



Little Box of Pretty Mighty Hair Elastics

You can never have too many hair ties. We love these clear ones because they won't snag your strands.



LED Compact Mirror

You'll never have to worry about bad lighting with this LED mirror.



Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush

Here's a brush that will massage your scalp and turn shampoo days into a spa-like experience.



Makeup Washing Brush Silica Glove

Here's a tool that will help you get rid of that residue from the bristles of your makeup brushes.



FantaSea Natural Bristle Body Brush

Grab a bristled beauty tool like this one and try dry brushing (a technique that models swear by for glowing skin.)



Premium Silicone Makeup Sponge

These squishy makeup sponges are easy to clean and very affordable.



Japonesque Go Curl Eyelash curler

If you're traveling soon, you'll want to add this handy, compact curler to your makeup bag.



Shiseido Facial razor

These little razors will tidy up stray hairs between eyebrow appointments.



Premium Glass Nail File with Case

Unlike sandpaper versions, glass nail files are gentler on nails and last much longer.

