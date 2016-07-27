How Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Keeps Her Hair in Gold Medal Shape

Keeping a sleek top knot in place on an average day is a struggle, so how do you do it if you're an Olympic gymnast that tumbles, flips, and spins on uneven bars for hours a day training for the Rio 2016 Summer Olypmic Games? Captain of Team USA's women gymnastic team has her hair along with her competition routines locked down—thanks to a few elastics and bobby pins. As spokeswoman for Living Proof, it's safe to say that the product lineup she's going to take along with her to Rio is worthy of a place on the podium. Read on to find out all of the details of Aly keeps her hair healthy on and off the mat.