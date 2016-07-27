How Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Keeps Her Hair in Gold Medal Shape

Sean M. Haffey/Getty
Erin Lukas
Jul 27, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Keeping a sleek top knot in place on an average day is a struggle, so how do you do it if you're an Olympic gymnast that tumbles, flips, and spins on uneven bars for hours a day training for the Rio 2016 Summer Olypmic Games? Captain of Team USA's women gymnastic team has her hair along with her competition routines locked down—thanks to a few elastics and bobby pins. As spokeswoman for Living Proof, it's safe to say that the product lineup she's going to take along with her to Rio is worthy of a place on the podium. Read on to find out all of the details of Aly keeps her hair healthy on and off the mat. 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Living Proof Flex Shaping Hairspray 

The secret Aly's competition bun's staying power: A gravity-defying hairspray. In addition to not one, but eight hair elastics Aly likes to use to secure her bun in place, she spritzes her pony before twisting it up with Living Proof's Flex Shaping Hairspray for extra hold. "“You have to be so clean in gymnastics,” she says of her gym hairstyle. “If your hair is loose, your body feels loose.”

Living Proof $25
2 of 4 Courtesy

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Training for the Olympics can leave little time for a hair wash. On days when shampoo and conditioner aren't an option, Aly likes to spritz her hair with Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo to cut the excess oil and grease from getting the way of a first place hairstyle.

Living Proof $22
3 of 4 Courtesy

Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Oil 

Frizz gets the best of us, even Olympic athletes. Applying a oil like Living Proof No-Frizz Nourishing Oil which is infused with hair-taming nourishing oils that hydrate dry hair and keep frizz in-check, is Aly's foolproof way to maintain smooth strands. 

4 of 4 Courtesy

Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment 

Although a top knot a no-fuss style that won't get in Aly's way on the mat, the sleek updo can take a toll on her hair. Her solution: a repairative hair mask such as Living Proof Restore Mask Treatment. "My hair is up all the time. When I’m traveling for a competition, I can’t wait to come home, relax, and use that mask," says Aly of her favorite hair treatment. 

Living Proof $42

