Too Much Sun? These 10 Products Will Cool You Down

Too much fun in the sun? We’ve all been there and have had the red, blistered, irritated skin to prove it. Even if you applied sunscreen before and while you were out, sometimes UV/UVA rays manage to still find a way to wreak havoc on your complexion. While the only thing that can truly transform skin back to its normal state is time, there are ways to make dealing with the pain and discomfort of sunburns a little more bearable. From instantly refreshing gels to restorative masks for chlorine damaged hair, we’ve rounded up ten ways to help you feel cool when you’re complexion and strands are feeling the heat. 

Talika Bio-Enzymes Mask After-Sun 

Stash this mask in the fridge to give your complexion a refreshing treat after an afternoon in the sun. It’s soaked in a cocktail of repairing and moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and alpine herb extracts that work to repair and moisturize skin.

Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm With Aloe 

Answer your skin’s SOS by slathering on Clinique’s hydrating balm that’s packed with soothing aloe. Along with calming the situation, this formula also minimizes peeling. 

Herbivore After Sun Soothing Aloe Mist 

A few spritzes of this all-natural mist will deliver instant relief to overheated complexions. 

Moroccanoil After-Sun Milk 

Rather than say goodbye to the weekend, take a little bit of your fun-in-the-sun with you. This Moroccanoil milk’s signature monoi scent not only instantly transports you back to the beach, but the formula is also packed with coconut and passion fruit oils to extend your sun-kissed glow well into the week. 

Rene Furterer Sun Care Repairing After-Sun Mask 

Don’t forget your hair! Just like your skin it also feels the effects of the sun. Repair you dried out strands by treating them with a nourishing hair mask that revives hair from chlorine, salt water, and sun damage. 

Sisley Paris After-Sun Care Tan Extender 

Keep your glow going by applying this lotion once you head indoors. Its formula has a built-in UV/UVA filter that blocks harmful rays from causing premature signs of aging. Even better: its combination of essential oils and plant extracts beef up skin’s protective layer and treats sun-related dehydration. 

Burt’s Bees Aloe And Linden Flower After Sun Soother 

Instead of suffering, treat overexposed skin to Burt’s Bees gentle aloe and linden flower lotion to repair burns. Its quick absorbing formula won’t leave traces of grease and oil on everything you wear and touch. 

Korres After Sun Greek Yoghurt Cooling Gel

If milk really does do the body good, then Greek yogurt will do wonders for sun-burned skin. Layer on this cream-gel hybrid for instant relief from sunburn symptoms such as excessive heat and stinging.

Mario Badescu After Sun Cooling Gel 

Instead of standing in front an open fridge when you're feeling the heat, apply Mario Badescu's instantly cooling gel to refresh skin from the discomfort of a sun burn. 

Dermalogica After Sun Repair 

If you've ever had a bad burn, you know all too well how it seemingly takes forever for your skin to completely heal. Dermalogica's gel not only speeds up reapairing burns, but also calms and soothes skin to make the process a little more bearable.  

