Too Much Sun? These 10 Products Will Cool You Down

Too much fun in the sun? We’ve all been there and have had the red, blistered, irritated skin to prove it. Even if you applied sunscreen before and while you were out, sometimes UV/UVA rays manage to still find a way to wreak havoc on your complexion. While the only thing that can truly transform skin back to its normal state is time, there are ways to make dealing with the pain and discomfort of sunburns a little more bearable. From instantly refreshing gels to restorative masks for chlorine damaged hair, we’ve rounded up ten ways to help you feel cool when you’re complexion and strands are feeling the heat.