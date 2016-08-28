9 Cute Makeup Bags You'll Want to Use for Everything

Erin Lukas
Aug 28, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Fact: It might be what’s on the inside that counts, but you’re guaranteed to regularly keep your pencils sharp, your brushes clean, and restock that clumpy mascara, if the bag you tote all your products in looks just as good as your day’s makeup. Instead of shamefully pulling out the tattered and torn bag you’ve been using since you purchased your first lip gloss in middle school whenever you need to do a touch up, it’s time to give your products the bag upgrade they deserve. We’ve rounded up 9 makeup bags to stash your essentials in that are so cute, you’ll want to show them off instead of letting them hide in your purse.

Marc Jacobs Large Cosmetic Case 

Marc Jacobs $100 SHOP NOW
Charlotte Tilbury Printed Cotton-Canvas Cosmetics Case 

Charlotte Tilbury $45 SHOP NOW
Tory Burch Kerrington Cosmetics Case 

Tory Burch $115 SHOP NOW
Anya Hindmarch Keepsake Pouch With Eyes 

Anya Hindmarch $450 SHOP NOW
H&M Perforated Makeup Bag 

H&M $10 SHOP NOW
Forever 21 Textured Faux Leather Pouch 

Forever 21 $5 SHOP NOW
Mi-Pac Makeup Bag In Metallic Rose Gold 

ASOS $29 SHOP NOW
Breakups To Makeups Bag 

Breakups To Makeup $26 SHOP NOW
Sonia Kashuk Cosmetic Beauty Bag Organizer 

Sonia Kashuk $26 SHOP NOW

