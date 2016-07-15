8 Top Coats That Are Cooler Than Your Standard Clear Polish

Courtesy
Sometimes you just don’t have time to create painstakingly detailed nail art. After all, there are barbeques to attend, pool parties to splash around in, cocktail hours to mingle at, and summer vacations to plan. When you yearn for compliment-worthy nails, but don’t want to fuss with nail art pens and brushes, grab a topcoat that does all the work for you instead. The below tried and trusted suggestions are guaranteed to earn you oohs and ahhs as you sip that poolside margarita.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement