8 Bath Products to Use for a Chill Spa Night At-Home

Now that it’s fall, staying in is the new staying out. When a colder clime kicks in, the best weekend nights are spent cancelling the plans you secretly wanted to bail on anyways to soak in a relaxing bath. No at-home spa night is complete without a frothy, fizzy bath formula to make you feel like you’re indulging at a fancy spa rather than trying to make it work in your tiny bathroom. Here, we have the eight best grown-up bath products to optimize your bath time and chill night.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin