8 Bath Products to Use for a Chill Spa Night At-Home

Erin Lukas
Oct 30, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Now that it’s fall, staying in is the new staying out. When a colder clime kicks in, the best weekend nights are spent cancelling the plans you secretly wanted to bail on anyways to soak in a relaxing bath. No at-home spa night is complete without a frothy, fizzy bath formula to make you feel like you’re indulging at a fancy spa rather than trying to make it work in your tiny bathroom. Here, we have the eight best grown-up bath products to optimize your bath time and chill night.

Fresh Sugar Lychee Sugarbath

Fresh's sugary-sweet citrus scented bath is the ulimate pick-me-up. 

Fresh $39 SHOP NOW
Lush Cosmetics Sunnyside Bubble Bar 

Throw a giant party in your tub with this shimmering, sunny tangerine bath bar. 

Lush $11 SHOP NOW
Ahava Muscle Soothing Eucalyptus Mineral Balt Salt 

The cure to all-over soreness after an intense SoulCycle class: A night in the tub with this blend of muscle-soothing minerals. 

$22 SHOP NOW
Fig + Yarrow Flower Milk Bath 

Milk is said to do the body good, so you best believe bathing in it will transform your skin too. This all-natural blend of florals and buttermilk nourishes and calms all-over seasonal dryness, and its floral scent will help you come down from a stressful week.

Fig + Yarrow $32 SHOP NOW
Herbivore Botanicals Detox Bath Salts 

Clear your mind and your skin with this detoxifying blend of natural bath salts. Herbivore’s formula is packed with lavender and eucalyptus essential oils, nutrient-rich Pacific sea salts, and Cambrian blue clay which sucks impurities from pores without drying out skin.

Herbivore $18 SHOP NOW
Victor & Rolf Flowerbomb Foaming Bath

The pretty floral scent of this bath companion to Viktor & Rolf’s beloved fragrance will instantly transport you out of your bathroom to a garden on a balmy sunny day.

Viktor & Rolf $93 SHOP NOW
L'Occitane Verbena Foaming Bath 

Pro tip: This lemon-scented bath oil will make you forget you’re in your bathroom and not at a spa.

L'Occitane $36 SHOP NOW
Honest Company Bubble Bath 

Formulated with ingredients gentle enough for infants, any scent in this trio of bubble baths by Jessica Alba's Honest Company will sooth and calm event the most tempermental complexions. 

The Honest Company $12 each SHOP NOW
Aveda Stress-Fix Soaking Salts 

Pop these lavender and clary sage scented salts into the tub and feel your stress melt away.

Aveda $42 SHOP NOW

