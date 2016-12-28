These Are the Most Magical Beauty Products of 2016

Courtesy (3)
Erin Lukas
Dec 28, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

Say what you will about 2016, but in the beauty world this year was nothing short of magical. If embracing one of the technicolor viral hair trends that took over your Instagram feed doesn’t make you feel majestic enough, there’s no shortage of ways to inject some mythological enchantment into your makeup routine. Iridescent, shiny, and rainbow highlighters, lipstick, and makeup brushes are a few of the products us mortals can use to sprinkle some unicorn magic into our everyday routines. Here, we’ve rounded up the year’s most fantastical beauty buys that turn makeup routines into real-life fairy tales.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Unicorn Lashes Unicorn Brushes The Ultimate Unicorn Kit

Unicorn and makeup lovers alike gasped when Unicorn Lashes’ brush set inspired by everyone’s favorite mythical creature started making the rounds on social media. The set is currently sold out, but we suggest keeping an eye out for restock news.

2 of 10 Courtesy

BareMinerals Marvelous Moxie Lip Gloss Iridescent Topcoat in Hypnotized

Prepare to hypnotize anyone you come in contact with while wearing this holographic lip gloss.

Bare Minerals $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Pacifica Dream Big Mascara

Once you coat your lashes with this majestically packaged mascara, you’ll never want to use another tube again.

Pacifica $16 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Wet ‘n’ Wild Color Icon Rainbow Highlighter

Why use a highlighter to achieve an out-of-this-world glow, when you can take your complexion over the rainbow with this Wet ‘n’ Wild powder that the Internet collectively freaked out over?

Wet 'n' Wild $5 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lip Cream in Unicorn Tears

No real unicorns were harmed in the making of Too Faced’s uber popular iridescent lip color you’ve probably seen in a photo or two on your Instagram feed.

Too Faced $22 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Hot Tools Rainbow Gold Salon Curling Iron/Wand – Extended Barrel

Plug it in and let this iron work its magic to create bouncy, voluminous curls or undone waves.

Hot Tools $55 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Static Nails All-In-One Pop On Manicure Kit in Iridescent Highlighter

Giving yourself the coolest manicure ever just got a whole lot easier. Instead of fighting with nail art, pop on a set of reusable stick-ons and go.

Static Nails $16 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Lush Rainbow Fun

This just in: Bath time is fun again. Pop Lush’s colorful bubbler in the tub and you’ll never want to get out.

Lush $10 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick

You could stick with your champagne highlighter or you could swap it for a dual-chrome shade that will truly make you look like you just landed from another planet.

Milk Makeup $28 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Limited Edition Iridescent Bottle

The secret to a double tap-worthy top shelf: This eye-catching edition of Lancôme’s fan favorite anti-aging serum.

Lancome $105 SHOP NOW

