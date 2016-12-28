These Are the Most Magical Beauty Products of 2016

Say what you will about 2016, but in the beauty world this year was nothing short of magical. If embracing one of the technicolor viral hair trends that took over your Instagram feed doesn’t make you feel majestic enough, there’s no shortage of ways to inject some mythological enchantment into your makeup routine. Iridescent, shiny, and rainbow highlighters, lipstick, and makeup brushes are a few of the products us mortals can use to sprinkle some unicorn magic into our everyday routines. Here, we’ve rounded up the year’s most fantastical beauty buys that turn makeup routines into real-life fairy tales.