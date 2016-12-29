InStyle Beauty Team's Favorite Product Discoveries of 2016

Buying a new beauty product is the equivalent of flipping a coin. Heads, you find a new formula you love, and tails, it doesn’t, and you’re left with an almost-full product that will collect dust in your medicine cabinet.

When you do get lucky and find a product that lives up to its promises, you wonder how you ever survived before discovering it. This is how InStyle’s beauty team feels about a select few beauty buys they decided to test throughout 2016.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Some are old, some are fresh on the market, but every single product on our team’s list has changed their beauty games for the better. Here, we have our team’s favorite products they added into their routines this year.