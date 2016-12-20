11 Makeup and Skincare Tools Your Boyfriend May Surprisingly Fall in Love With 

My boyfriend and I live together and if you were to open our bathroom medicine cabinet you'd think I'm actually dating a cross between Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlotte Tilbury. He loves makeup and skincare, so his precisely edited line-up of essentials includes star-approved brands that, until we met a little over three years ago, I honestly hadn't dabbled with. La Mer's Creme de la Mer ($85; nordstrom.com)? Chic! It works wonders for his porcelain skin (that's not an exaggeration) and, when I can sneakily get my hands on it, also seems to make mine glisten.

His Dior Creme de Rose lip balm ($30; nordstrom.com) feels luxurious time after time, and don't even get me started with Peter Thomas Roth's Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask ($52; sephora.com). It makes me wake up looking like I have an entire new dermis. You'll find a little of Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment ($24; sephora.com) and Laura Mercier's Secret Brightening Powder ($25; nordstrom.com) in there as well along with additions to the market that prove the guy has got his beauty game on lock. John was one of the first to get his hands on Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish 003 Kit ($72; patmcgrath.com)—don't underestimate a gay boy's love for highlight—and he happily clicked "add to cart" when Milk Makeup originally hit virtual shelves.

As for me, I'm still trying to figure out how to switch the head on my Clarisonic without breaking it. And while I may be a novice at navigating the aisles of Sephora, I've certainly upped my game since meeting him. I moisturize regularly with Philosophy's Hope in a Jar ($44; sephora.com) and have learned that there's more to achieving radiant skin than lathering on a layer of Cetaphil each morning. Just this year, after stealing all of his and looking a bit patchy at times, I found the perfect concealer that says goodbye to dark spots on my forehead and hello to a new Instagram shot: Nars's Radiant Creamy Concealer in Chestnut ($29; nordstrom.com).

I also had a moment with eyeliner, but let's try to leave my Adam Lambert phase in the past. The point? My boyfriend taught me the wonders of makeup and the need for skincare basics. And, thankfully, they all came in handy when I reverted to teenage years in 2015 and experienced an unusual run-in with bitterly annoying acne.

Of course we're an odd couple, but if a guy once shy about smearing on a dusty layer of foundation can now do so like an amateur, so can yours. The leading man in your life may naturally not want anything to do with eyebrow pencils, mascara, lipstick, and blush, but there are handy tips and tricks he can pick up from your vanity.

A gross pimple that just popped up over night? It's time to teach him how to hide that faster than you can say "please let me pop it." It's almost 2017, and with a new CoverGirl cover boy and makeup lines catered to men like DTRT and Minerals Black Tie, getting him to eventually learn the ropes can be a piece of cake.

Below, 11 beauty essentials you already own and can get him to eventually purchase. Don't worry, we didn't forget to include tweezers. Someone's gotta handle those pesky overgrown brows.