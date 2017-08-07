10 Back to School Beauty Essentials $10 and Under 

As summer wraps up, it’s time to start seriously thinking about your back to school beauty routine. We know it might seem like a drag now, but you’ll be happy you sacrificed some of your last moments of summer vacation to do a little prep work because you’ll always look great no matter what comes your way this school year—whether it’s a pop quiz or an audition for a role in the school musical. Even better: You can completely stock up your medicine cabinet, locker, and bookbag with new budget-friendly goodies. We’ve rounded up the 10 drugstore gems under $10 that will help you start off your school year with a top mark beauty routine.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty