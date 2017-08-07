10 Back to School Beauty Essentials $10 and Under 

As summer wraps up, it’s time to start seriously thinking about your back to school beauty routine. We know it might seem like a drag now, but you’ll be happy you sacrificed some of your last moments of summer vacation to do a little prep work because you’ll always look great no matter what comes your way this school year—whether it’s a pop quiz or an audition for a role in the school musical. Even better: You can completely stock up your medicine cabinet, locker, and bookbag with new budget-friendly goodies. We’ve rounded up the 10 drugstore gems under $10 that will help you start off your school year with a top mark beauty routine.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel

Do you even hit snooze on mornings when you know you have to get up early enough to wash your hair? This genius towel makes up for any lost getting-ready minutes. It’s made with special microfibers that soak up excess water from wet hair so blow-drying it is a whole lot faster. 

2 of 10 Courtesy

Pantene Pro-V Original Fresh Dry Shampoo 

Dry shampoo may seem like a no-brainer to stock up on, but between getting all of your school supplies and getting back into the routine of making it to class on time, you're bound to forget something if you don't make a list of beauty products to pick up before the first day of school. Trust us, you'll be thankful you wrote it down and checked it off when you have that can of dry shampoo in your locker to freshen up your strands after gym class. 

 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Leaders AC Clear Treatment Mask 

When you wake up and your long, late night of studying has shown up on your face, you could grab a latte for a caffeine boost to get you through the day, or you could take that $5 and do a quick mask as you get ready to go ace your test. This sheet one by Leaders calms redness from breakouts, stress, and lack of sleep so you look (and thus feel) fresh. 

 

 

4 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Cosmetics Clay Eyeshadow In Smoked To Perfection 

Create an infinite number of daytime eye looks with this palette of neutrals. It also includes a few moodier shades that can be swiped on to instantly transform your eye makeup for an evening out to dinner with friends.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Water Makeup Wipes 

Lazy girls, this one’s for you. Whether you’re too tired to take your makeup off at the end of a long day of school and your extracurricular, or you want to take your makeup off quick before your gym class sweat session, these gentle wipes will quickly get the job done. Each wipe is soaked with micellar water, a clear liquid that looks like water, but is packed with micelle molecules that latch onto dirt, oil, and makeup without drying out your complexion.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Concealer

The secret to a great complexion in your school ID photo? A selfie-tested concealer. This creamy formula was tested under seven different photo lighting conditions to guarantee that it will give your complexion full-coverage without leaving behind a white cast. 

7 of 10 Courtesy

NYX 3-Dimensional Brow Marker

It's true: Few of us wake up with perfect brows. This do-it-all marker fills-in sparse spots and can be used to define and adjust their shape. Its rich-pigmented formula will stay in place from first to last period without looking crunchy or fake.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Ink Liner

An easy-to-use liquid eyeliner? It is possible. The fine tip of Maybelline’s waterproof liner makes it easy to keep a steady hand and draw on a precise line that can easily be built upon. A cat-eye every day of the week? Yes please!

9 of 10 Courtesy

Covergirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick 

When all else fails, a swipe of lipstick is the quickest way to look put-together after you've hit snooze a few too many times and are in a rush to make it to school on time. Whether you opt for a classic red or an edgy purple, these Covergirl liquid lipstick shades are on-trend with a satin-finish formula that won’t get dry and flaky throughout the day. 

10 of 10 Courtesy

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara

This year, leave the drama for your lashes. L’Oreal’s new lengthening and volumizing mascara has a soft, wavy brush that holds the maximum of product. Simply a few swipes of its wand will give you your biggest and boldest lashes yet.

