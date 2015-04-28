Beauty Products & Tools

All the Products Our Beauty Editors Loved in January

From skin to haircare.
I Tried 9 of TikTok's Viral Beauty Products — Here's What's Worth The Hype

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt
The 8 Best Clean Moisturizers for Dry Winter Skin

With the way this cold weather is set up, your skin needs it.
Amazon Shoppers Say This $14 Repairing Eye Cream Gives Their Skin a ‘Mini Facelift’

Snail mucin takes most of the credit.
AOC Just Dropped Her Skincare Routine, Which Includes an Under-$20 Serum

And, baby, if you think we're not buying these drugstore gems ASAP...
This Anti-Aging Eye Serum Is a Gentle Yet Effective Introduction to Retinol

If you've got sensitive skin but also want to see results, like, yesterday.

Ulta Shoppers Say This $16 Moisturizer Completely Erased Their Fine Lines

Grab it while it’s on sale.
Shoppers Are Thrilled With This Volumizing Cream That Adds Bounce to Thin, Flat Strands

It really works without any of the awful stiffness!”
This Nourishing Body Lotion Slows Down Signs of Aging — and It’s a Staple in My Mom’s Routine 

Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 Hair Growth Oil Is Like ‘Medicine’ for Damaged Hair

This Anti-Aging Cream Repairs Your Skin as You Sleep — and It’s Currently 60% Off

This Tube of Mascara Is Better Than Falsies — and Now My Mom and Sister Are Hooked, Too

The 5 Best Bikini Trimmers and Shavers for Women to Use in 2021

Get smooth skin all year long.

Ulta Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Jars of This Neck-Firming Cream — and It’s Half-Priced Right Now

This ‘10-Second’ Liquid Shadow Doubles as An Anti-Aging Eye Treatment

Even Professional Estheticians Use This Anti-Aging Facial Mask — and It's Just $12

This $16 Hydrating Serum Adds ‘Bounce Back to Skin,’ According to Thousands of Dedicated Users

Amazon Launched a Huge Sale on Gel Nail Polish Kits With Prices Starting at Just $8

10 Overnight Face Masks That Hydrate Skin In Your Sleep

Should You Be Using Anti-Microbial Makeup Tools?

These Polish Removing Nail Clips Are a Game Changer for At-Home Manicures

If You Have Dry Skin, You Need to Try This Influencer-Approved Cream Blush

This Pricey Anti-Aging Cream Hardly Ever Goes on Sale — but It’s Half-Off Right Now 

The 16 Best New Beauty Products of January 2021

The 15 Best Liquid Foundations to Add to Your Makeup Routine

This Silky-Smooth Moisturizer Is My New Holy Grail for Dry Winter Skin

Amazon Shoppers Say This Popular Vitamin C Serum Makes Them Look ‘10 Years Younger’

Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear for Capricorn Season

This Ancient Christmas Gift Is Suddenly Showing Up in Skincare

How to Know When Your Perfume Has Expired

Sarah Jessica Parker’s $25 Secret for Major Volume Is a Game-Changer for My Thin Hair

Jessica Alba Doesn't Want a Lot for Christmas

We’re Setting the Record Straight On One of Beauty’s Most Controversial Topics: How To Properly Wash Your Face

How Exactly Does Turmeric Benefit the Skin?

End 2020 With the Best Hair of Your Life Thanks to This Popular Dryer Brush

Yes, You Do Need to Wear Sunscreen This Winter

Beverly Johnson Wants More Black Women to Toot Their Own Horns

All That Hand Washing Has Been Hard On Your Hands — These Serums Will Help

