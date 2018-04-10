10 Expensive Beauty Products to Splurge On With Your Tax Refund

I googled “tax refund advice,” and the first three stories that popped up told me not to spend it on unnecessary purchases. I agree with that logic, as long as by “unnecessary,” they're referring to shot glasses from an airport tourist shop and not a game-changing, wrinkle-fighting serum developed by Harvard scientists. The latter seems like an essential to me, as do most beauty products, if I’m being honest.

So really, I can't think of a better time to buy that $300 blow dryer than once your tax refund lands in your bank account. Being the shopping enabler that I am, I rounded up 10 new and classic products that are famously expensive but also actually worth spending your money on this year. Read on for my suggestions on hair tools, moisturizers, and more.

