10 Expensive Beauty Products to Splurge On With Your Tax Refund

I googled “tax refund advice,” and the first three stories that popped up told me not to spend it on unnecessary purchases. I agree with that logic, as long as by “unnecessary,” they're referring to shot glasses from an airport tourist shop and not a game-changing, wrinkle-fighting serum developed by Harvard scientists. The latter seems like an essential to me, as do most beauty products, if I’m being honest.

So really, I can't think of a better time to buy that $300 blow dryer than once your tax refund lands in your bank account. Being the shopping enabler that I am, I rounded up 10 new and classic products that are famously expensive but also actually worth spending your money on this year. Read on for my suggestions on hair tools, moisturizers, and more.

PAT MCGRATH LABS Mothership III Eyeshadow Palette Subversive

For $125, you can have access to the world's most legendary makeup artist. Well, sorta. Pat McGrath, the woman behind the glitter tips trend, expanded her eponymous beauty brand this year with a series of extravagant, 10-tin eyeshadow palettes. What really sets them apart is the high-impact color of each shade. Whether they're metallic or matte, they glide seamlessly over your eyelid and won't get patchy when you apply them with a brush. 

Revitalash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner

One of the most popular eyelash serums on the market, Revitalash has a cult following, and for a good reason. This conditioner uses a recipe of amino acids and antioxidants to strengthen the lash structure, so you deal with less breakage. It also increases each lash's moisture levels so they appear shinier and even longer. 

LEONOR GREYL PARIS Masque Quintessence Hair Mask

It only takes about 20 minutes for this luxe hair mask to work its magic on compromised hair. Its intensely nourishing, reparative formula leaves hair feeling shockingly softer and smoother after just one use. I swear by it on my bleached (and therefore damaged) ends.

Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour

Louboutin red for only $90? It's possible when you pick up the designer brand's crimson-red matte lipstick. The packaging looks like it belongs on a queen's vanity, and the long-wearing formula is just as remarkable. Matte lipsticks have a reputation of being drying, but this lipstick has an impressive coverage that lasts for hours and keeps your lips moisturized and comfortable. 

ARTIS BRUSH Elite Gold 10 Brush Set

It's considered the Rolls Royce of makeup brush sets. These hairbrush-like makeup brushes will actually stop you from wasting product in the long run because they distribute foundation so well. And because the bristles are so finely packed together, you won't ever deal with streakiness. Just do me a favor and don't forget to wash them regularly. 

Chantecaille Nano Gold Energizing Eye Serum

It's probably the most enjoyable eye cream experience you'll ever have. A thin, fast-absorbing liquid dispenses from the cooling gold rollerball, seeping into your skin to soften the appearance of dark circles and fine lines with the help of a plant-stem cell complex. 

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous

I don't really have to explain why you need this in your life, do I? It's f*cking fabulous. The well-balanced scent with the unforgettable name is comprised of sweet and earthy notes like lavender, vanilla, bitter almond, and leather. 

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Some of the biggest hairstylists in the world—including the Kardashian's go-to stylist Jen Atkin—swear by this blow-dryer invention. It's quieter than any blow-dryer you've ever used and it vastly decreases the amount of time it takes to dry your hair, thanks to its innovative air-flow system and engine. We've heard that once you pick up a dryer from Dyson, you can never go back.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

Okay, the price of this moisturizer initially made me laugh out loud—but then I tried it. After only one night of wearing this thick, creamy moisturizer to bed, my dry, dull, all-around tired-looking skin was transformed. I looked glowier than I had in weeks, and skin tone was noticeably evened out. I recommend rationing this stuff. It's that good.

CAUDALIE Premier Cru Serum

This new serum was developed with the help of Harvard scientists. Its formula works to reenergize tired skin cells so that they more efficiently synthesize collagen, while fighting off skin-damaging free radicals. Consider it an energy drink for your face. 

