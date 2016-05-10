Beauty Products You'll Want to Live in Your Gym Bag Forever and Ever

Victoria Moorhouse
May 10, 2016

The most important items in your gym bag are most likely your workout clothes and sneakers. We're not going to disagree with you there, but you should definitely, without a doubt save some space for beauty products. And the products you choose to pack along depend greatly on the type of exercising you'll be doing. That's why we curated a selection of products perfect for three different workouts — spin, swim, and yoga. Now go on and exercise...and then, um, get glam. 

What to Pack for That Hardcore Spin Class

Secret Outlast Xtend Clear Gel

I don't know about you, but I'm dripping wet from sweat after my spin classes. It may sound weird, but for me, it's a reminder that I pushed my body to the limits. The reminder I don't love? The smell of sweat. That's why a product like Secret Outlast Xtend Clear Gel is ideal for this type of workout. 

Got brunch right after your class? Nbd. It puts a halt to odor for a whopping 48 hours. And because it's a clear gel, you don't have to worry about those annoying marks showing up on your black Lulu top. 

$4
Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara

So you want to look a little alive before spin? I get it. A swipe of mascara can do that, but it can also smear all over your face. The solution? Waterproof mascara. This product from Eyeko is designed to fit your active lifestyle — a.k.a stay on your face while you sweat it out. 

$25
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Confession time. Most of the time, I will forgo a shampoo after my morning workout. Would I rather sleep in and take a later class and still show up to work on time? Or, should I get even less sleep than usual (which isn't nearly enough) and wash my hair after class. Obviously, number one wins. That's where Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo comes in. It's a formula that works to actually clean your hair, as opposed to just making it look fresh. 

$22
Yuni Beauty Shower Sheets

Remember when I was talking about skipping a shower? That doesn't mean you have to feel disgusting at work all day long. These body wipes clean and deodorize, so you can feel fresh without spending 15 minutes bathing and toweling off. 

$12
H2O+ Elements On the Move Cleansing Stick

Raise your hand if you've had a product spill all over your bag. I've had my cleanser spill into my gym bag...and onto my work clothes. Not cute. This product is super convenient because it's in a stick form, which means it's virtually mess-free. You just unscrew the cap, massage onto your face, and rinse the stick when you're through. 

$28
These Products Belong in Your Swim Workout Bag

Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen

SPF is important. SPF you can apply in a few seconds? It's even more important when you're on the go. This suncreen stick from Fresh holds an SPF 30 and is water-resistant. Swipe on your nose, cheeks, and your forehead and grab that kickboard. Of course, just don't forget to reapply. 

$25
Lancaster Paris After Sun Moisturizing Lotion For Face & Body

Your skin often needs TLC after a day in the sun. This after-sun moisturizer restores the hydration your stems need and soothes your skin. Yes, please.

Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner

So it's waterproof but is it really waterproof? Yes. Yes, it is. I wore this baby in a pool in Miami, purposefully dunked my head under the water, and the only thing that ran was my mascara, which wasn't waterproof. The eyeliner? All good. 

$21
This Is What You Need to Pack for Yoga —  Namaste 

Glossier Stretch Concealer

I know you're technically not supposed to put makeup on before you workout, but I'd be lying if I said I never dabbed on some concealer to look a little less exhausted. Don't judge me... I know you've done the same. 

This concealer doesn't move all over my face and feels super light, so I feel way less guilty about the glam session pre-sweat session. 

$18
Sephora Collection Wonderful Cushion Matte Lip Cream

Another thing that helps you glam up before a workout without going overboard? A lip stain. This matte product is incredibly light and comes in a few different hues (though the magenta is my favorite). It's also made with shea butter for added moisture. Yes, please.

$8
Avalon Organics Brilliant Balance Purifying Towelettes

Whether you're using them to take off your makeup or just relax before your Downward Dog, these lavender-scented purifying wipes belong in your gym bag. Bonus — they're also biodegradable and vegan. 

$5
Avene Eau Thermale Spring Water Spray

Need a quick pick me up? Facial spray to the rescue. Love. Love. LOVE this facial spray. It's more like a mist, so it doesn't totally drench your face when you need a little refreshment. 

$14

