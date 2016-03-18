The Ultimate Spring Break Beauty Kit for Wherever You're Headed

Nothing makes us happier than knowing a vacation is on the horizon, but packing your entire beauty arsenal for a few days isn't exactly suitcase friendly. Whether you have plans to head to the the beach, sightsee in the city, or take one last ski trip—we've rounded up the essentials you'll need to look put together while you're away on spring break.

For Fun in the Sun

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

If you're heading to the beach, sunscreen is a must; look for a water resistant broad-spectrum spray that can easily cover limbs. We love this formula from Neutrogena (Beach Defense Water + Sun protection SPF 30, $9; target.com) which absorbs quickly without feeling greasy. For face, skip foundation in lieu of a tinted suncreen like La Roche Posay's Anthelios 50 Correcting Primer ($40; larocheposay.com), this easily blendable mousse blurs fine lines and spots and provides light coverage. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal with a swipe of aqua eyeliner (Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil, $7; target.com) and waterproof mascara (L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Carbon Black Waterproof Mascara, $8; ulta.com) on lashes. A few spritzes of surf spray keeps those Gisele-like waves intact even after leaving the beach; we like this version from Bumble and Bumble (Surf Spray, $29; sephora.com) which also contains hydrating oils to prevent hair from getting too crunchy. Laslty, coat your legs and decolletage with this monoi-scented shimmering body oil (Nars Body Glow, $59; sephora.com) which enhances that sunkissed glow. Keep all your essentials housed in this transparent waterproof bag which allows you to easily spot your goods in your beach bag, and you can even stash your wet bikini inside (Victoria's Secret Bikini Bag, $20; victoriassecret.com).

RELATED: Forgot to Plan Spring Break? 4 Easy Trips to Take Now

For the Ski Bunny

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

SPF protection is just as important when you're hitting the slopes as it is when you visit the beach. Look for a formula that contain skin calming niacinamide which helps protect against harsh weather conditions (we love Elta MD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46, $32; dermstore.com). Cover hard-to-reach areas like the tops of your ears and nose with a sunblock stick (try Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment SPF 30, $25; fresh.com). Enhance that ski slope flush with a lip and cheek stain like RMS Beauty's lip2cheek cream in Demure ($36; rmsbeauty.com). Après-ski, slather on a hydrating cream loaded with glycerin to tackle any dryness and flaking. This version from Avène (Skin Recovery Cream, $34; drugstore.com) even works on sensitive skin types. Since under-eye skin can get notoriously parched, slip on hydating eye patches to boost moisture and plump up any fines (Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $75; sephora.com). Lastly, relieve any achy muscles with this arnica-loaded gel from Tata Harper (Soothing Muscle Gel, $42; sephora.com). Keep your loot protected in a chic Tumi Cosmetics case ($55; tumi.com)

RELATED: How to Pack a Suitcase for a Weekend Getaway

For the City Slicker

Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Paris is lovely this time of year! Regardless of what city you're headed to, a few goods will keep you looking chic even when you're on the go. First, multi-task with a tinted moisturizer that also contain SPF (we like Urban Decay Naked Skin One & Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector, $30; sephora.com). A coat of volumizing mascara (Bare Minerals Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara, $19; sephora.com) and a classic red lipstick (Bite Beauty Lipstick in Gazpacho, $26; sephora.com) always looks appropriate no matter what zip code you're in. In your bag, stash a set of blotting papers (Tatcha Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers, $15; tatcha.com) for afternoon touch-ups if you tend to get oily. If you have dry skin, keep your complexion hydrated with a facial mist (we like SK-II Mid-Day Essence, $80; sk-ii.com). When you're back at the hotel, slip on a illuminating mask to help revive your complexion (Guinot Paris Anti-Fatigue Mask, $43; dermstore.com). Tote your products in this poppy Henri Bendel cosmetics bag ($58; henribendel.com) which can also do double duty as a clutch for an evening dinner.