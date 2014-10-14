Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Shop Beauty's Newest Ingredients for Fall

Pumpkin spice may dominate the fall season, seeping into everything from our afternoon lattes to our face scrubs and lip balms–but it isn't the only autumnal flavor we're craving in our beauty routines. Some of the most effective products on the market, both new and old, contain seasonal ingredients like cranberry, pomegranate, and apple extract—all of which work wonders to improve our skin, lips, hair, and even nails (plus, they all smell good enough to eat!)

NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Collection

NEST is the go-to for its signature luxury candles that, since 2008, have expanded to the realms of home fragrance and personal care. The Pumpkin Chai collection complements wild pumpkin with a blend of spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon (Liquid soap, $22; reed diffuser, $38; and classic candle, $34 at nestfragrances.com).
Kai Hand Cream

Keep the cool weather from wreaking havoc on your hands with Kai’s nourishing formula ($19; kaifragrance.com). The soothing blend is rich with apple extract to fight free radicals and prevent signs of aging.
Charlotte Tilbury Multi-Miracle Glow Cleanser, Mask & Balm

To reap the benefits of cranberry seed oil, work the makeup guru’s miracle-working cleanser, mask and balm ($60; charlottetilbury.com) into your daily skincare regimen. It’s high in essential fatty acids to keep skin moisturized and improve elasticity.
Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Get glowing with Kate Somerville’s exfoliating body treatment ($65; nordstrom.com). It contains pumpkin enzymes to slough off dead skin cells, paving the way for a silky smooth touch.
Murad Transforming Powder Cleanser & Exfoliator

Acne suffers, take note: Murad’s blemish-fighting formula ($30; murad.com) combines salicylic acid and pumpkin seed extract to clear pores without over-drying.
The Body Shop Pomegranate Firming & Refreshing Eye Roll-On

This instant pick-me-up ($26; thebodyshop.com) is infused with pomegranate seed oil to smooth and brighten the delicate undereye eye area.
Ciaté Love Me Cranberry Cuticle Oil

Cranberry oil work wonders in restoring dry cuticles. Massage Ciate’s sweet-scented blend ($17; nordstrom.com) on your fingertips for instant hydration.
Demeter Fragrances

Demeter’s known for its unconventional fragrances, producing those reported to smell of dirt, cinnamon toast, and even zombie (naturally, with versions for both him and her). These three personify classic scents for the season at hand (Pumpkin Pie, Mulled Cider, and Apple Pie, $20 each at demeterfragrance.com).
Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice Moisturizing Lip Balm

Thanks to Burt’s Bees, your favorite fall flavor is now available in a moisturizing lip balm ($4; target.com). Pumpkin seed oil makes it the perfect complement to your afternoon latte, while the coconut oil and beeswax ensure an ultra-smooth finish.
Philosophy Sugar Cinnamon Icing Body Lotion

Indulge in some sugary goodness all season long—without the guilt. Simply apply Philosophy’s skin-smoothing body lotion ($17; nordstrom.com) after you step out of the shower and bask in the cozy cinnamon aroma for the rest of the day.
WEN Pomegranate Strength & Hydration Kit

This streamlining cleansing kit ($55; sephora.com) can be used to shampoo, condition, detangle, and more. Pomegranate, one of its star ingredients, works to nourish the scalp and leave hair with a healthy shine.
Glam Glow Powermud Dualcleanse Treatment

Glam Glow’s mud-to-oil cleanser ($69; sephora.com) will free your skin of weekly buildup. The refreshing scent is derived from prickly pear oil, which helps to nourish and hydrate your complexion.
Bite Beauty Cinnamon Plumping Lip Oil

Bite Beauty’s innovative formula ($22; sephora.com) will give you naturally fuller lips-no downtime needed. The secret lies in cinnamon oil, which stimulates circulation for a noticeably plumper pout. It tastes great too!
Fresh Fig Apricot

The innovative beauty company paired fig, which comes into season late summer/early fall with a notoriously summer fruit, the apricot. Products, like the brand’s Petit Soaps, are given a luxury feel with the stunning hand-wrapped packaging featuring European and Japanese papers (Petit Soap, $12 and Eau De Parfum, $88 at fresh.com).

