Beauty Products for the Hair Down There

It should come as no surprise that the beauty-powers-that-be have concocted numerous products for your downstairs business. After all, there’s a product for everything these days.

For example, The Natural Spa Factory recently launched a product they’re calling “Bush Oil,” which, contrary to initial assumptions, isn’t oil made for a previous U.S. president. Nope, this is oil for the hair down there, comprised of natural essential oils and fatty acids, and it promises to make said hair softer, shinier, and smoother. The inclusion of frankincense oil also apparently keeps those dreadful ingrown hairs from wreaking havoc on your sensitive skin and, consequently, upcoming steamy date nights.

The Natural Spa Factory isn’t the only brand pushing this type of oil. Fur Oil, made by Fur You, is a blend of numerous lightweight oils, including grape seed and jojoba, which soften the hair, as well. Fur Oil uses tea tree oil, a naturally occurring antibacterial, to ward off ingrown hairs.

The beauty community also swears by coconut oil, saying that it softens and nourishes the hair. Considering the fact that coconut oil apparently does everything else for you, from flavoring your popcorn to serving as a natural deodorant to giving you enviable hair, we have to admit that we’re not surprised it’s been recommended for conditioning, too.

We know what you’re thinking: “But is it safe?” And that was our primary concern, too. For the answer, we consulted Dr. Nicole Williams of The Gynecology Institute of Chicago. Turns out, these products are safe to use, but you have to use them carefully.

"When you're using a hair care product for the pubic area, make sure to avoid the actual vaginal orifice entirely, and focus your grooming efforts, and products, on the mons, or the top,” says Dr. Williams.

She goes on to explain that “the sensitive vaginal area can be easily irritated, and a product that touches it may cause itching and burning.”

If you’re concerned – and just to be 100 percent safe – consult with your gynecologist about any specific products so he or she can give you the OK. And to make your gynecologist’s job easier, provide the full ingredient list.