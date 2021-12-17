The Beauty Products Astrologer Lisa Stardust Uses to Survive Venus Retrograde 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Venus retrograde is upon us.

From December 19 to January 29, it's important that we up the ante on the love we are giving to ourselves by indulging in extra pampering. And being that Venus is the planet of self-care, beauty, money, and confidence it's time we give ourselves tons of TLC. After all, we decide who and what to invest our energy and time in — so why not make it us?!

As a professional astrologer, I am often asked about the best beauty products to use during planetary retrogrades. So I have a long list of products that I love that have proven to be tried and true throughout the years.

Here, I've compiled a list of my personal favorite picks that many of my cosmic friends and family members love using, too. All of these products will prove to be helpful during Venus retrograde.

Related Items Beauty products for Venus retrograde Credit: Courtesy Cetaphil Foaming Face Wash $9; amazon.com I have extremely sensitive skin, which is why I love using Cetaphil Face Wash — in fact, I've been using this facial cleanser since before my college days. This gentle cleanser does the trick in making my face feel squeaky clean, without drying me out. Plus, it calms my skin conditions and doesn't cause irritation. You shouldn't break your budget during Venus retrograde, which is why this item is not only amazing to use, but the price point can't be beat. Beauty products for Venus retrograde Credit: Courtesy Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller $20; sephora.com It's important to pour on the extra self-love during Venus retrograde. A rose quartz face roller (rose quartz is the crystal associated with self-love), is the best way to bring in the healing and restorative vibes that are needed in the days ahead. Plus, it is great for skin inflammation, puffiness, and increases circulation. Beauty products for Venus retrograde Credit: Courtesy Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask, Oat & Shea Butter $4; ulta.com When I have downtime away from writing and talking to clients, I indulge myself in hand masks by Aveeno. They keep my hands feeling silky smooth after a long day of typing and working. Also, they smell amazing! I recommend this for everyone to use during the retrograde to etch out dry skin the blustery first month of winter will bring. Beauty products for Venus retrograde Credit: Courtesy Dr Teals Lavender Pure Epsom Salt $17; amazon.com I always take healing and restorative baths with Dr. Teal's Epsom salt in lavender. Beauty products for Venus retrograde Credit: Courtesy Lush Bath Bomb Deep Sleep $9; lush.com However, sometimes I like to change up my routine and I use Lush bath bombs. Both items are useful ways to treat stress, anxiety, insomnia — also amazing in cleansing the auric field. I recommend these bath products in case anyone experiences sleepless nights during Venus retrograde.

