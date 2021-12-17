The Beauty Products Astrologer Lisa Stardust Uses to Survive Venus Retrograde
Venus retrograde is upon us.
From December 19 to January 29, it's important that we up the ante on the love we are giving to ourselves by indulging in extra pampering. And being that Venus is the planet of self-care, beauty, money, and confidence it's time we give ourselves tons of TLC. After all, we decide who and what to invest our energy and time in — so why not make it us?!
As a professional astrologer, I am often asked about the best beauty products to use during planetary retrogrades. So I have a long list of products that I love that have proven to be tried and true throughout the years.
Here, I've compiled a list of my personal favorite picks that many of my cosmic friends and family members love using, too. All of these products will prove to be helpful during Venus retrograde.
Cetaphil Foaming Face Wash
I have extremely sensitive skin, which is why I love using Cetaphil Face Wash — in fact, I've been using this facial cleanser since before my college days. This gentle cleanser does the trick in making my face feel squeaky clean, without drying me out. Plus, it calms my skin conditions and doesn't cause irritation. You shouldn't break your budget during Venus retrograde, which is why this item is not only amazing to use, but the price point can't be beat.
Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller
It's important to pour on the extra self-love during Venus retrograde. A rose quartz face roller (rose quartz is the crystal associated with self-love), is the best way to bring in the healing and restorative vibes that are needed in the days ahead. Plus, it is great for skin inflammation, puffiness, and increases circulation.
Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask, Oat & Shea Butter
When I have downtime away from writing and talking to clients, I indulge myself in hand masks by Aveeno. They keep my hands feeling silky smooth after a long day of typing and working. Also, they smell amazing! I recommend this for everyone to use during the retrograde to etch out dry skin the blustery first month of winter will bring.
Dr Teals Lavender Pure Epsom Salt
I always take healing and restorative baths with Dr. Teal's Epsom salt in lavender.
Lush Bath Bomb Deep Sleep
However, sometimes I like to change up my routine and I use Lush bath bombs. Both items are useful ways to treat stress, anxiety, insomnia — also amazing in cleansing the auric field. I recommend these bath products in case anyone experiences sleepless nights during Venus retrograde.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Lotion is extremely important to use during the first days of winter. Cerave moisturizer is gentle and won't stress your skin out during the retrograde.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury is my go-to lipstick. My friends and mother also wear it, which is why I recommend it to everyone. Keep your pout hydrated and looking fresh during Venus retrograde in case an ex comes back — that way you can tell them to "kiss off" if you want to.
Lolavie Glossing Detangler
Venus rules hair, so it's important to give your hair a lot of love during the retrograde. My newest favorite haircare product is the Glossing Detangler by Lolavie.
Lolavie Perfecting Leave-In
The Perfecting Leave-In by Lolavie is amazing and super hydrating, too. Also, it contains the Rose of Jericho in it which will bring you some luck during the retrograde.
Butter London Tickety Boo
Pink and green are the colors associated with Venus. This soft sparkly pink nail polish and soft green nail polish from Butter London (both of which I frequently wear) are ideal ways to use color magic manifesting love and money during the retrograde.
Butter London Good Vibes
Catbird x Cassi Namoda Radian Being Worthy of Love Candle
There is nothing more amazing than a candle that leaves you a feeling positive when you're down. One of the ingredients in the Radiant Being Worthy of Love Candle is sea foam, which birthed Venus. Therefore, it's a must to burn during the planetary retrograde. Also, this candle from Catbird x Cassi Namoda gives back by donating money to Save the Children and Kurandza.
Chloë Sevigny Little Flower
My Venus rising loves amazing floral perfumes. Little Flower by Chloë Sevigny and Régime des Fleurs is my new favorite essence. It's the perfect fragrance to wear if you're looking and longing to enchant someone during Venus retrograde. They'll swoon over you once they smell it in the air.
Lisa Stardust is an astrologer and the bestselling author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage. Her new bestselling book The Astrology Deck: Your Guide to the Meanings and Myths of the Cosmos is out this month.