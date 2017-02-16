Beauty Products InStyle Editors Are Dying to Try from Forever21

Want to test out bell sleeves without completely emptying out your wallet? Need a knock-you-off-your-feet dress for a last minute wedding/work event/date? Simply feel like maxing out your credit card limit? Forever21 is your MVP. But did you know it’s also a place you indulge in your full-on beauty obsession. I realized that the other day when I was in line buying a camo jacket that’s changed my life and then had to stop myself from buying all the hair accessories.

From nail polish to lip gloss, here's a few buys the InStyle beauty editors are dying to try out.