Beauty Products InStyle Editors Are Dying to Try from Forever21

Courtesy (4); Time Inc. Digital Studio
Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 16, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Want to test out bell sleeves without completely emptying out your wallet? Need a knock-you-off-your-feet dress for a last minute wedding/work event/date? Simply feel like maxing out your credit card limit? Forever21 is your MVP. But did you know it’s also a place you indulge in your full-on beauty obsession. I realized that the other day when I was in line buying a camo jacket that’s changed my life and then had to stop myself from buying all the hair accessories. 

From nail polish to lip gloss, here's a few buys the InStyle beauty editors are dying to try out.

1 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Contour Pro Palette

"I have a problem with highlighters. And by that I mean, I have a problem collecting them. I'm not sure I'm ready to admit how many I own, but this NYX contour/highlight palette includes so many options and would be an amazing thing to pack for my next weekend away. Bonus: It's refillable." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor 

$26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Yadah Cleansing Nose Pack

"I am completely obsessed with pore strips, though not all are created equal—some aren't as aggressive as I'd like, and I end up with lingering pores that sort of remain clogged until the next time around. I am not exaggerating when I say that this pack practically excavates all of the pores on my nose, which makes for some pretty fun viewing afterwards." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor 

$6 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Colorblock Makeup Sponge

"At this moment in time, I almost exclusively use makeup sponges to apply foundation and concealer. While nothing compares to my beloved beautyblender, this pastel color-blocked sponge caught my eye, and now I think I need to have it in my possession." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor 

$4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

A Beautiful Life Shampoo

"Aside from the fact that A Beautiful Life's shampoo comes housed in the cutest bear-shaped bottle, I love how soft and shiny it leaves my hair—not to mention that addictive honey and tangerine scent." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor 

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Secret A Magic Foot Peeling

"Since I'm wearing closed-toe shoes for most of winter, my feet are the one thing that gets neglected. I can't wait to use this exfoliating mask to get rid of dry skin and calluses before it's warm enough to wear something other than boots on my feet." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer 

$10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Sun Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray

"I'll never ditch traditional SPF lotion, but sometimes it's nice to have a sunscreen spray for those hard-to-reach areas when you're alone by the pool or a the beach. I spend most of my time in the water when I'm somewhere warm and sunny, so this formula's 80-minute water resistance is a major bonus." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Blossom Coconut Lip Gloss

"I usually don't wear lip gloss, but this floral-infused one is so pretty I must have it. Plus, it's enriched with coconut to make your lips extra smooth." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

$6 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!