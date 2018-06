You guys, the year is 2016 and the notion that beauty products can be either for women or for men — well, it’s antiquated. There’s no reason why a woman can’t use a product made for a man and vice versa. All the more reason to dive into your man friend’s cabinet the next time you have a sleepover. Or better yet, buy yourself a self-serving gift that he can use sometimes, too. Here are some of our latest faves: