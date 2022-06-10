How the Beauty Industry Is Standing Up for Reproductive Rights
It's been over a month since a draft revealing the Supreme Court's opinion on the overturning of the landmark abortion case, Roe V. Wade was leaked. Since that day, people all over the country have sprung into action. Individuals and corporations alike are taking to the streets, encouraging contact with state representatives, and spreading information on the reality of America if the decision is eventually made final — and for good reason.
If put into effect, legislature surrounding abortion would go into the hands of each individual state, allowing the 13 states with trigger laws to eliminate the right to choose completely — limiting access to safe procedures across the country.
Thankfully, the beauty industry is following the lead of change-makers in the fashion realm. Over 60 brands have signed as partners of Don't Ban Equality, a coalition backed by nonprofits like Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights that conducts research on why reproductive rights are imperative to business operations.
Participants include about-face beauty, Andalou Naturals, Andrew Fitzsimons haircare, Beautyologie, Beekman 1802, Beyond Yoga, Black Girl Sunscreen, Caire Beauty, Circumference, cocokind, Dame Products, Ellis Brooklyn, EMILIE HEATHE, Esker Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Ghost Democracy, Glossier, Inc., Glow Recipe, Golde, goop, hanni, HBFIT, Hellablack, Hyper Skin, Innersense Organic Beauty Inc., JamieMakeup, Jenny Patinkin Eco-Luxe Beauty Tools, Keira Ashley (Brand), Kinship, KraveBeauty, KYPRIS, Lime Crime, Lip Lab, lululemon, Lush Cosmetics, MakeLoveNotPorn, MUTHA, natureofthings, Ole Henriksen, Otherland, Pacifica Beauty, PATTERN Beauty, Plantkos, Saie, SAINT JANE, Sienna Naturals, Starface, State Of Menopause, Symbiome, Tenoverten, The Body Shop, The Little Market, Tower 28, Uni Refill System, Urban Skin Rx, Veracity, VIOLET GREY, VSPOT, ZIIP, and ZitSticka.
Individual brands outside the collective, both big and small, are donating proceeds and speaking out as well.
Read on to see what beauty brands are doing to ensure a woman's continued right to choose, and how you can help.
Related Items
Billie
Popular razor and body care brand, Billie, made its stance clear through an Instagram post shared shortly after the leak was made public. "From day one, we have celebrated and championed women's rights to make choices for themselves," the brand captioned its post. Billie also announced they had donated $100,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union to "help provide resources to those who are fighting to protect human rights," and encouraged others to do the same.
Ouai
Ouai, a haircare and wellness brand that's long been vocal about various social issues, posted on Instagram to raise money for the fundraising campaign, Keep Our Clinics. "The OUAI we see it—a woman is the only person who should make decisions about her body," the post's caption read. "Abortions are healthcare." In addition to an initial $15,000 donation, the brand pledged to donate $1 extra for every like the post received and linked to helpful resources and organizations.
MAC Cosmetics
The well-known cosmetics company continued its 19-year partnership with UNICEF by giving the organization a $1.5 million two-year grant a few days after the overruling was leaked. "This grant will support UNICEF's mission to end inequalities by helping close the HIV treatment gap and improve quality of care for women and girls around the world," MAC shared via Instagram.
e.l.f Cosmetics
e.l.f announced its plan to donate $25,000 to Planned Parenthood on Instagram while adding, "e.l.f. stands with a woman's right to choose and supports reproductive healthcare access for all. As a brand dedicated to empowering women, we believe in protecting women's rights." The cosmetics brand also shared that they'd match the amount of any employee donation and "cover the cost of travel and lodging to provide [its] employees with full access to reproductive care services."
Youth to the People
Vegan skincare brand, Youth to the People, also utilized social media to share a reproductive rights and healthcare access resource guide. "Whether you have a uterus or just believe anyone who does should have the right to decide what to do with it, we've put together a comprehensive list of resources for reproductive healthcare access for ALL," the brand caption an Instagram post. The guide included helpful information about how to contact representatives and where to donate.
Benefit Cosmetics
In an Instagram post, Benefit Cosmetics issued a note reiterating its partnership with Planned Parenthood. "Reproductive rights are healthcare rights. Period," the post read. "As a brand built by women in the 1970s, we're outraged the fight for #ReproductiveRights is just as prevalent today." The brand then urged followers to take action by donating and registering to vote.