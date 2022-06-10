How the Beauty Industry Is Standing Up for Reproductive Rights

How the Beauty Industry Is Standing Up for Reproductive Rights

It's been over a month since a draft revealing the Supreme Court's opinion on the overturning of the landmark abortion case, Roe V. Wade was leaked. Since that day, people all over the country have sprung into action. Individuals and corporations alike are taking to the streets, encouraging contact with state representatives, and spreading information on the reality of America if the decision is eventually made final — and for good reason.

If put into effect, legislature surrounding abortion would go into the hands of each individual state, allowing the 13 states with trigger laws to eliminate the right to choose completely — limiting access to safe procedures across the country.

Thankfully, the beauty industry is following the lead of change-makers in the fashion realm. Over 60 brands have signed as partners of Don't Ban Equality, a coalition backed by nonprofits like Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights that conducts research on why reproductive rights are imperative to business operations.

Participants include about-face beauty, Andalou Naturals, Andrew Fitzsimons haircare, Beautyologie, Beekman 1802, Beyond Yoga, Black Girl Sunscreen, Caire Beauty, Circumference, cocokind, Dame Products, Ellis Brooklyn, EMILIE HEATHE, Esker Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Ghost Democracy, Glossier, Inc., Glow Recipe, Golde, goop, hanni, HBFIT, Hellablack, Hyper Skin, Innersense Organic Beauty Inc., JamieMakeup, Jenny Patinkin Eco-Luxe Beauty Tools, Keira Ashley (Brand), Kinship, KraveBeauty, KYPRIS, Lime Crime, Lip Lab, lululemon, Lush Cosmetics, MakeLoveNotPorn, MUTHA, natureofthings, Ole Henriksen, Otherland, Pacifica Beauty, PATTERN Beauty, Plantkos, Saie, SAINT JANE, Sienna Naturals, Starface, State Of Menopause, Symbiome, Tenoverten, The Body Shop, The Little Market, Tower 28, Uni Refill System, Urban Skin Rx, Veracity, VIOLET GREY, VSPOT, ZIIP, and ZitSticka.

Individual brands outside the collective, both big and small, are donating proceeds and speaking out as well.

Read on to see what beauty brands are doing to ensure a woman's continued right to choose, and how you can help.